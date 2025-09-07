A prudent approach to the Nigerian presidency project of 2027, what every Igbo man must know

By Hon Emma Nnadi

As the Nigerian polity continues to navigate the complexities of its democratic journey, it is imperative for Igbo men and women to exercise wisdom and prudence in their approach to the presidency project of 2027. While the desire for political power and influence is understandable, it is crucial to prioritize the long-term interests of the Igbo people and the economic growth of the region. In this regard, I would like to offer a candid and sincere advice to my fellow Igbo men and women, one that is borne out of a genuine desire to see our people thrive and prosper.

Please read with deeper understanding.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PATIENCE AND STRATEGIC THINKING

True reality is that President Tinubu has emerged the president of Nigeria either by divine providence, chance, our choice or Nigerian way. Ofcourse as good citizens we concur.

Now, rather than engaging in a futile struggle to removing him “President Tinubu” from office in 2027, I would advise that we allow him to complete his desired 2 term. This approach may seem counterintuitive to some who may not understand, but it is essential to recognize that attempting to undermine the president’s authority could have far-reaching and deleterious consequences for Igbo interests and economic growth. By adopting a patient and strategic approach, we can avoid being more marginalized and disadvantaged in 2031 political discuss of Nigeria.

THE REALITIES OF POLITICAL POWER

It is an open secret that President Tinubu has a very strong grip on power, and any attempt to challenge this authority may be met with fierce resistance. Moreover, our top regional political leaders, governors, senators etc have already aligned themselves with his mandate, which further complicates our position. In this context, it would be wise to prioritize pragmatism and realism over idealism and sentiment. This is power understanding, negotiation and diplomacy. Igbo’s be wise

A WORD OF CAUTION TO PETER OBI

We know Peter Obi is undoubtedly a more capable and charismatic leader who’s credentials, vision are not in doubt, while he has age advantage, and need time to galvanize, convert these our “Okoko Ndem” regional political warlords, I would advise him to exercise restraint and caution in his pursuit of 2027 presidency. Given the current political trigonometry, it may be prudent for him to slow down and prioritize the interests of Igbo businesses, particularly those in Lagos and in the north. By doing so, he can ensure that our people are not unduly disadvantaged and that our economic interests are protected 😭 while taking 2031 advantage which “unavoidable fairness” may force down Nigerian throat.

THE IMPORTANCE OF REALPOLITIK

In the world of politics, it is essential to be guided by a keen understanding of the realities of power and influence. This requires a nuanced and sophisticated approach, one that takes into account the complexities of the political history and the interests of various stakeholders/regions. By adopting a pragmatic approach, we can navigate the challenges of 2027 Nigerian politics and ensure that our interests especially the much talked “Referendum, Regional Government, State Police etc” are represented. We should remember history, neither of our two neighbors can be totally dependent on.

THE CONSEQUENCES OF IMPULSIVENESS

Impulsive and rash decisions can have far-reaching consequences especially our vulnerable marginalized interest, particularly in the world of Nigerian politics. By acting impulsively, Ndi Igbo may inadvertently jeopardize our interests and undermine our position in getting Nigerian presidency. It is essential, therefore, to approach political decisions with caution and prudence, taking into account the potential consequences of our actions against Tinubu who is not like Goodluck.

THE VALUE OF STRATEGIC THINKING

Strategic thinking is essential in politics, as it enables us to navigate complex challenges and make informed decisions. By adopting a strategic approach for Peter Obi in 2031, an open cheque advantage, we can prioritize our interests, build alliances, and promote our economic growth. This requires a deep understanding of Nigerian Machiavellianism political “ediabalism” and a willingness to adapt to changing circumstances.

A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR THE IGBO PEOPLE

By exercising wisdom and prudence in our approach to the Nigerian presidency project of 2027, we can create a brighter future for Igbo people who has millions of young talented, enlightened and leadership spirit driven individuals. This requires a commitment to strategic thinking, pragmatism, and caution. By prioritizing playing “like fool” politics and adopting a nuanced approach, we can ensure that our people thrive and prosper in their business especially in “dicy and conflicts prone regions” and in the years to come.

In conclusion, there are many things I can’t write varbatin because of cyber restrictions but every Igbo man must understand that our businesses matter, lives matter and no matter how right a goat is, at the court of Lions that may make him not to be eaten. 2031 is already here, let’s have cards to negotiate power with.

“Ndi Igbo, biko mara nu izū”

Hon Emma Nnadi writer, editor and political affairs analyst, hails from Imo State.