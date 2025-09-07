2026 WCQ: Arokodare named Man of the Match in Super Eagles’ win over Rwanda

Tolu Arokodare was named Man of the Match following the Super Eagles’ hard-earned 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday.
Arokodare replaced Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka after the break.
The 24-year-old then fired home the winning goal from a goalmouth scramble on the hour mark.
It was Arokodare’s second goal in four appearances for Éric Chelle’s side.
The Wolverhampton Wanderers striker was a thorn in the flesh of the Rwandan defenders with his physicality and close control.
The forward could play a crucial role for the Super Eagles in their next game against South Africa, with Victor Osimhen an injury doubt.
