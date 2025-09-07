1 million computers: Zinox partners KongaCares to computerise schools

GITEX Nigeria 2025 was not only a great success but also a landmark event that showcased Nigeria’s rising stature in the global technology space, attracting thousands of technology professionals and stakeholders from across the continent. Among the most astounding highlights was the official unveiling of the Computerise Nigeria Initiative by Nigeria’s integrated ICT solution company and OEM Zinox Technologies, in partnership with KongaCares, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The ambitious one-computer-per-child program aims to provide at least one million young Nigerians with laptops and supporting digital infrastructure. It represents one of the boldest corporate social responsibility efforts in Nigeria’s tech sector. Designed as a holistic intervention, the initiative promises not just devices but also uninterrupted power solutions through iPower inverters, reliable satellite internet connectivity powered by Starlink, and ongoing training and after-sales support.

The launch event witnessed an impressive gathering of ICT sector luminaries, including Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Group; Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, Managing Director of Zinox Technologies; Dave Omoregie, Chief Operating Officer of Konga Group; and Ajibade Laolu-Adewale, Executive Director at Wema Bank and current Executive Chairman at CeBIH. The Nigeria Computer Society was prominently represented by its leadership team, including Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu (President), Dr. Charles Onyeukwu (Deputy President), Segun Adekunle (Executive Secretary), and Veronica Owolabi (Provost).

Mrs. Kelechi Eze-Okonta, Managing Director of Zinox Technologies, opened the program by welcoming distinguished guests and providing insights into Zinox’s extensive operations. She emphasized that Zinox maintains a footprint across all 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, positioning the company uniquely to execute this nationwide initiative. “If you don’t digitize the education system, you can’t digitize the economy,” she declared, highlighting Zinox’s reputation for venturing into uncharted territories to support Nigeria’s educational advancement.

In his address, Dr. Muhammed Sirajo Aliyu commended Zinox Technologies for its consistent leadership and innovation, noting that the company has continued to provide affordable solutions that directly support digital education. He praised the initiative as a landmark effort that could transform classrooms nationwide. Dr. Aliyu particularly thanked Leo Stan Ekeh for his unwavering support to NCS, education, and Nigeria’s broader digital transformation journey.

Ajibade Laolu-Adewale of Wema Bank praised Zinox Technologies for their sustained belief in Nigeria’s digital economy potential. He shared insights about CeBIH’s activities while urging both government and private sector entities to increase investments in science and technology education, recognizing these sectors as fundamental drivers of economic advancement.

The event’s climax came with Leo Stan Ekeh’s financial support for digital education initiatives. The Zinox Group Chairman renewed his commitment to the Nigeria Computer Society by donating ₦10 million to support the organization’s activities. Additionally, he presented a special ₦5 million donation to Mrs. Veronica Owolabi, NCS Provost, in recognition of her exceptional dedication and hard work toward promoting technology education across Nigeria.

Ekeh articulated his comprehensive vision of seeing every educational institution, from primary schools to universities, fully equipped with appropriate digital resources. He emphasized the urgent need to create a digitally-oriented lifestyle among Nigerians, calling for robust support from government agencies, religious organizations, and other stakeholders in this transformative endeavour.

At the heart of the Computerise Nigeria Initiative is the vision of each child to a computer. With flexible, interest-free payment options available, the program is designed to break financial barriers and make access to technology inclusive. This model is backed by quarterly donor reports, ensuring that contributors, whether government agencies, alumni associations, NGOs, or well-meaning Nigerians, see how their support is transforming classrooms and communities.

The initiative addresses a critical gap in Nigeria’s educational infrastructure, where many institutions struggle to provide students with adequate exposure to modern computing technologies. By democratizing access to premium digital resources, the program aims to level the playing field and ensure that geographical location or economic circumstances do not determine a student’s digital future.

Stakeholders who wish to participate can visit www.konga.com/content/kongacares or contact dedicated support lines at 07080635799 and 09111327983 via WhatsApp for more information.