Soludo inaugurates APGA gubernatorial campaign council to kick off re-election campaign

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State, the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Friday inaugurated a 432-member campaign council of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The event which took place at the party’s state office, had in attendance top APGA officials and political stakeholders, with Prof Osita Chukwudobelu appointed as Director-General of the campaign council.

Speaking at the event, Soludo declared that his administration’s achievements made his re-election inevitable.

He emphasised the council’s mission, stating they must “take the message to every nook and crannies of the state to ensure the governor is delivered on November 8.”

The Governor urged council members to campaign not just for Soludo’s person but his message and vision, warning that “it is not time to relax but work assiduously.

He established three key officers for each local government area:, which include, a chairman, co-chairman, and secretary.

The Governor also announced plans for continued project inspections and direct voter engagement throughout the state, emphasising that work must continue beyond the election.

His words, “It is not about me as an individual but Anambra and ndi Anambra,”

“My candidacy is essential for continued state development.”

The governor used the occasion to reinforce the state’s political zoning arrangement, insisting that Anambra South must complete its eight-year tenure before power shifts to Anambra Central, then Anambra North. “No one should disrupt the zoning formula in Anambra,” Soludo declared. “I can only hand over to a proper full Anambra Central person, not someone married to an Anambra Central person.”

In a pointed critique of his opponents, Soludo suggested that of those in the line of contest lack basic qualifications.

He queried how somebody who does not have a school certificate could be a governor of Anambra State, where the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Chuba Okadigbo, come from.

He added, “One also parades a fake doctorate degree.

“Last year’s challenges to party unity is an unsuccessful attempt by unknown people to cause confusion.

Despite previous crises within APGA, the party had always emerged victorious. The party had never been as united as it currently stands.”

Soludo further defended the recent appointments by his government, which include the appointment of Professor Kate Omenugha as Vice-Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, calling her “the best” choice for the position.

He observed that some who contested against her lacked proper qualifications.

In his speech, the National Chairman of APGA, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, praised Soludo’s transformative leadership, noting that anything that receives the Soludo touch becomes positively different.

He expressed confidence that the November election would be a “walkover” based on statistics from the recent Anambra South senatorial by-election, describing all attendees as volunteers in the re-election effort.

Similarly, the Legislative support for the governor’s re-election bid was hammered by the state House of Assembly Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze, who assured that the house is solidly behind Soludo.

He said, “The election concerns what the people really want. I praise the governor for changing the state’s narrative since 1999.

The House of Assembly is not a rubber stamp but focuses on what benefits the people of Anambra.”

The APGA BOT Member, Chief Ifeyinwa Obegolu, delivered a rousing endorsement of the governor, saying that Soludo has no competition because he is working on all fronts.

She insisted that nothing substantial existed before Soludo’s administration, recounting his achievements across health, education, infrastructure, and other sectors whilst urging beneficiaries of various programmes to reciprocate with their votes.

On her part, the Former Governor of the state, Dame Virgy Etiaba lent her support to Soludo’s continued leadership, stating that everyone has agreed that APGA must continue because of Soludo’s performance.

Her endorsement was reinforced by former Deputy Governor, Sibudu, who, spoke as the Ohaneze Secretary General.

He argued that any southern governor performing well, regardless of party affiliation, deserves Ohaneze support, even as he positioned Soludo as precisely a leader worthy of backing.

The inauguration signals the formal commencement of APGA’s campaign activities, with the party expressing confidence in retaining power based on Soludo’s first-term performance across infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security sectors.

The November 8 governorship election will determine whether Soludo secures a second four-year term as Anambra’s chief executive, with the campaign council now tasked with mobilising support across the state’s 21 local government areas.