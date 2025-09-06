IPOB raises alarm over coordinated propaganda between Google, BBC, others to thwart judgement against Kanu

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed deep concern over what it described as an unfolding coordinated propaganda between Google, BBC, and the British Government, to allegedly condition the minds of the international community ahead of the October 10, 2025 ruling in the case of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

It accused Google of Manipulation, deliberately refusing to publish current developments in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial—such as the filing of a Magnitsky Sanctions lawsuit in Washington against corrupt Nigerian judges

IPOB explained that instead, it has chosen to elevate biased BBC Pidgin reports that shamelessly recycle discredited prosecution evidence.

This was contained in a statement by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Friday,

While noting that the reports are deliberately promoted in Google search results to give the false impression that a prima facie case exists against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu when, in reality, the prosecution’s case has collapsed irretrievably, the group said,

“This is not ignorance. This is calculated censorship and collusion.

“A Repeat of 2021 Pre-Abduction Deceptions: This follows the exact template of 2021 before Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s illegal abduction in Kenya:

“Wikipedia, under the orchestration of the same Western interests, fraudulently altered Kanu’s nationality from British-Nigerian to Nigerian only.

This deception gave Kenya the false impression that they were abducting an ordinary Nigerian citizen without the protection of Britain.

“Once the rendition was executed and it was too late, Wikipedia quietly reverted to British-Nigerian in September 2021.

This criminal manipulation of global information platforms smoothed the way for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition, in direct violation of Nigerian law, the African Charter, and international treaties.

“British Complicity and Judicial Compromise: The hand of the British Government in this renewed campaign is unmistakable.

London, acting through the BBC and tech proxies like Google, is actively assisting Nigeria to pervert the course of justice.

It appears Justice James Omotosho has already been handed a pre-written script. By promoting lies and suppressing truth, these actors are conditioning the environment to justify a judicial fraud that has already been prepared in Abuja.

“We remind the world that the UK Government bears criminal responsibility for the abduction and illegal rendition of its own citizen in June 2021.

Its silence then and its propaganda now prove one thing: Britain has long abandoned its obligations under international law in favour of protecting its colonial interest in Nigeria.”

Stating its stand, IPOB said that Google and the BBC have crossed the line from journalism into criminal complicity.

Their censorship and distortion are active tools in the persecution of Kanu and the Biafran people.

According to the group, it is placing the international community on notice that the renewed manipulation is intended to provide cover for a pre-arranged judgment against Kanu on October 10, 2025.

IPOB added, “History will record the complicity of Google, the BBC, and the British Government in the perversion of justice and the enabling of tyranny in Nigeria.

“The persecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not just a Nigerian affair. It is a global test of whether Big Tech, Western governments, and compromised media can collude with rogue regimes to suppress truth and destroy freedom.”

It called on the United Nations, the U.S. Congress, the Human Rights Council, and the international press to hold Google, the BBC, and the UK Government accountable for their deception and complicity, saying that IPOB will not remain silent while information is manipulated to aid tyranny and bury justice.