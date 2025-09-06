Gunmen kill 8 NSCDC personnel, kidnap Chinese national in Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the killing of eight of its personnel and a civilian driver following an ambush in Edo State.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Corps said the incident occurred on Friday, September 5, 2025, at about 10:30pm along the Okpella–Agenebode axis.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) regrets to announce the unfortunate incident that occurred on Friday, 5th September 2025, at about 2230hrs, along the Okpella–Agenebode axis, Edo State.”

According to the statement, “Armed men laid an ambush on the convoy of a Chinese national from BUA Cement Company, Okpella, leading to the tragic death of eight (8) NSCDC personnel attached to the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) Department, alongside one civilian driver. A total of twelve (12) persons were on escort duty at the time of the attack. Sadly, the Chinese national was kidnapped during the incident.”

The NSCDC said the victims’ remains had been deposited in the mortuary while survivors are receiving medical treatment.

“The remains of the nine (9) deceased have been deposited in the mortuary, while the three (3) injured victims are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility. Among the fallen heroes is Chief Corps Assistant (CCA) Oluwatosin Sunday of the Ondo State Command, who was attached to the CNAI Department.”

The corps described the killings as a grievous loss.

“The Corps deeply mourns this grievous loss and commiserates with the families of the deceased, their colleagues, and the entire NSCDC family. We salute the gallantry of our officers who paid the supreme price in the line of duty and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, national assets, and infrastructure.”

It is assured that security agencies are working to rescue the kidnapped Chinese national.

“We call on the public to remain calm as the Corps, in collaboration with sister security agencies, intensifies efforts to rescue the kidnapped victim and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

The NSCDC prayed for the repose of the slain officers’ souls.

“May the souls of our gallant officers rest in peace”, it added.