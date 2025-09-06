Eid-el-Maolud: Sanwo-Olu calls on Muslims to emulate Muhammad’s virtues

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Maolud, urging them to reflect deeply on the life and legacy of the spiritual leader and let those virtues guide their daily lives.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Gbenga Akosile, “Sanwo-Olu extends warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah in Lagos and across Nigeria on the commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace of Allah be upon him.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on Nigerian Muslims to use the occasion of the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday to reflect deeply on the life and legacy of the spiritual leader and let those virtues guide their daily lives.

Mr. Sanwo-Olu described Prophet Muhammad’s life of kindness, compassion and uprightness as worthy of emulation by adherents of Islam, calling on them to embody these virtues in totality.

“It is important to emulate all the great virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), as those will help to impact positively on our dear State and country as a whole.

“I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Maolud to pray to Allah for a more peaceful and united country.

“Nigeria is already on a path to prosperity with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope economic reforms and it can only be fully achieved in the atmosphere of peace and stability.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in our dear State on this occasion of Eid el Maolud. I pray for more of such beautiful days in the lives of our people, with a reassurance of continuous progress and development in line with our THEMES+ development agenda.” Sanwo-Olu said.