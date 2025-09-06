September 6, 2025
Trending now

Amb. Amafibe Speaks at Global Health Diplomacy Symposium in Morocco

Soludo inaugurates APGA gubernatorial campaign council to kick off re-election campaign

Bishop Mike Okonkwo  celebrates  @80 years Birthday  with Lecture, award of prizes  held in…

How Sujimoto CEO, Ogundele, defrauded Enugu State Govt of N5.7bn – Official

We can use refined music to transform Nigeria to greatness – Anglican…

Gunmen kill 8 NSCDC personnel, kidnap Chinese national in Edo

Eid-el-Maolud: Sanwo-Olu calls on Muslims to emulate Muhammad’s virtues

IPOB raises alarm over coordinated propaganda between Google, BBC, others to thwart…

Abia Govt sacks six civil servants over salary padding

Disability Act: Group sensitizes Journalists on inclusive reporting

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Bishop Mike Okonkwo  celebrates  @80 years Birthday  with Lecture, award of prizes  held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0270

L-r… Chairman, on the occasion. Major General  Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), Speaker, former Vice President  Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Celebrant at 80, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international. Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife, Bishop Peace; representative of the President, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission ( NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite; Former Minister of Finance, Dr.  Kalu ldika kalu, during the 24th  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture theme’ the Nigeria of our Dream, today’s reality and a responsible pathfinder, Presentation of Prize to  MOEYI  Competition held at Civic Centre in Lagos on 4/9/2025…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 L-r… Chairman, on the occasion. Major General  Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), Aniki Emmanuella Onize, second prize winner in the 2025 Bishop Mike Okonkwo essay competition, received a N500,000 prize and a laptop, along with a set of computers for her school. 4th position Makinde  Eyinjuoluwa Jordan; received  A hundred thousand naira; Bishop Peace Okonkwo; Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo; 1st position Davina Phillips received a cheque for N1,000,000 and a laptop for herself, while her school will be awarded a set of computers; 3rd position, Maryam Opeyemi llyas, received   N400,000 and a laptop for herself, and a computer set for her school. Former Minister of Finance , Dr.  Kalu Idika Kalu;  Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational &  Youth Initiative (MOEYI)  Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo.

 L-r …Presiding Bishop of (TREM) international, Dr. Mike Okonkwo, presents the prize to 1st position, Davina Phillips, who receives a cheque for N1,000,000 and a laptop for herself, while her school will be awarded a set of computers.

L-r… Bishop Walter Mbamara, his wife, Mrs. Esther;  Bishop Ruben Oke and his wife, Mrs. Bola.

 

L-r… Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe, his wife Deaconess Ngozi, and Deacon Regina Okonkwo.

 L-r… Bishop Peace Okonkwo, presiding Bishop of (TREM), Dr. Mike Okonkwo, 1st position, Davina Phillips, received a cheque for N1,000,000 and a laptop for herself, while her school will be awarded a set of computers. Former Minister of Finance, Dr.  Kalu Idika Kalu;  Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational &  Youth Initiative (MOEYI)  Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo.

L-r … Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; presenting the award to Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational &  Youth initiative (MOEYI)  Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo for twenty years of Service in the Programme.

 L-r …Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo, with Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Inc. Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

 Left… Son–in–law of Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. Kachi Asugha, his wife, Rev (Mrs.) Uche Asugba (Right) poses with Bishop Peace and Dr Mike Okonkwo (middle).

 

L-r  Former  Provost · Nigerian Institute of Journalism. Ogba  Lagos, Dr Lizzy Ikem.  Vessel. Dr Precious Okpala, Bishop Peace  Okonkwo, and Ngozi Ebeniro.

L-r…President of Inspirational Global Network, Dr Segun Oshinaga, with Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Inc. Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

L-r … Rev. Olusegun Akingbuwa; Rev (Mrs.) Biola Akingbuwa, Dr Segun Oshinaga and  Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe.

Cross Section of the guest, during 24th  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture theme’ the Nigeria of our Dream, today’s reality and a responsible pathfinder, Presentation of Prize to  MOEYI  Competition.

The Celebrant, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international, Dr. Mike Okonkwo (middle), cutting the Cake with the Ministers of God.

L-r …Cutting of Cake, Chairman of the occasion, Major General  Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd); Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)international. Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife, Bishop Peace; Former Minister of Finance, Dr.  Kalu Idika Kalu; Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational &  Youth initiative (MOEYI)  Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo;  during 24th  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture theme’ the Nigeria of our Dream, today’s reality and a responsible pathfinder, presentation of Prize to  MOEYI  Competition held at Civic Centre in Lagos on 4/9/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 3, 2024

Editor

Public hearing on six Bills for Civil Service matters by House of Rep Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Speaker States Assembly Conference held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO