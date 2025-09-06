Bishop Mike Okonkwo  celebrates  @80 years Birthday  with Lecture, award of prizes  held in Lagos

L-r… Chairman, on the occasion. Major General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), Speaker, former Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Celebrant at 80, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international. Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife, Bishop Peace; representative of the President, Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission ( NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite; Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu ldika kalu, during the 24th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture theme’ the Nigeria of our Dream, today’s reality and a responsible pathfinder, Presentation of Prize to MOEYI Competition held at Civic Centre in Lagos on 4/9/2025…PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Chairman, on the occasion. Major General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), Aniki Emmanuella Onize, second prize winner in the 2025 Bishop Mike Okonkwo essay competition, received a N500,000 prize and a laptop, along with a set of computers for her school. 4th position Makinde Eyinjuoluwa Jordan; received A hundred thousand naira; Bishop Peace Okonkwo; Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo; 1st position Davina Phillips received a cheque for N1,000,000 and a laptop for herself, while her school will be awarded a set of computers; 3rd position, Maryam Opeyemi llyas, received N400,000 and a laptop for herself, and a computer set for her school. Former Minister of Finance , Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu; Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational & Youth Initiative (MOEYI) Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo.

L-r… Bishop Walter Mbamara, his wife, Mrs. Esther; Bishop Ruben Oke and his wife, Mrs. Bola.

L-r… Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe, his wife Deaconess Ngozi, and Deacon Regina Okonkwo.

L-r … Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; presenting the award to Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational & Youth initiative (MOEYI) Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo for twenty years of Service in the Programme.

L-r …Presiding Bishop of (TREM) Dr Mike Okonkwo, with Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Inc. Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

Left… Son–in–law of Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. Kachi Asugha, his wife, Rev (Mrs.) Uche Asugba (Right) poses with Bishop Peace and Dr Mike Okonkwo (middle).

L-r Former Provost · Nigerian Institute of Journalism. Ogba Lagos, Dr Lizzy Ikem. Vessel. Dr Precious Okpala, Bishop Peace Okonkwo, and Ngozi Ebeniro.

L-r…President of Inspirational Global Network, Dr Segun Oshinaga, with Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly Inc. Bishop Humphrey Erumaka.

L-r … Rev. Olusegun Akingbuwa; Rev (Mrs.) Biola Akingbuwa, Dr Segun Oshinaga and Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe.

Cross Section of the guest, during 24th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture theme’ the Nigeria of our Dream, today’s reality and a responsible pathfinder, Presentation of Prize to MOEYI Competition.

The Celebrant, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) international, Dr. Mike Okonkwo (middle), cutting the Cake with the Ministers of God.

L-r …Cutting of Cake, Chairman of the occasion, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd); Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)international. Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife, Bishop Peace; Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu; Chief Examiner, Mike Okonkwo Educational & Youth initiative (MOEYI) Prof. Akachi Ezeigbo.