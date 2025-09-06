Amb. Amafibe Speaks at Global Health Diplomacy Symposium in Morocco

Project Director Africa, Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation and Peace Ambassador Agency, Amb. Dr Kingsley Amafibe has presented a paper at the just concluded Global Health Diplomacy Symposium which took place in the city of Casablanca, Morocco.

With the theme, “From Crisis to Care: What Africa’s Public Health Playbook Can Teach the World”, the event brought together leading voices in public health, diplomacy, policy, and civil society to explore how Africa’s model can shape a new wave of cooperation.

The organizers said harm reduction acknowledges that in Africa’s systemic context, certain types of harm to individuals and communities are unavoidable, and prioritizes models and methodologies to mitigate and adapt to those harms by prioritizing solidarity, inclusivity, and local resilience.

The symposium highlighted the continent’s unique experience in navigating adversity, as Africa had at various times faced pandemics, fragile health systems, and resource constraints, yet it has consistently demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a people-centered approach to crisis management.

The gathering harped on the need for solidarity that can transform vulnerability into strength, especially in the face of systemic crises, it highlighs on governance anchored in care, prevention and support.

One of the notable individuals to speak at the event includes Amafibe. He spoke at a panel session with the topic, “Re-Imagining Public Health as Governance: From Clinics to Cabinets: Integrating Harm Reduction Across Systems”.

He stressed the need for leaders across the African continent to adopt a more innovative approach to strengthen the administration of the health system by taking into account the reduction of infant and maternal mortality that still poses harm in the health sector.

The event also marked the official launch of the book “Harm Reduction – The Manifesto 2025” and set the stage for deeper regional collaboration grounded in evidence and equity.

Amafibe’s journey to the North African country is on the invitation from the Africa Global Health Morocco.

The 2026 edition of 100 Most Notable Peace Icon Africa, which hosts the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit, is expected to take place in Marrakech, Morocco from 19th to 21st June. 2026.