Abia Govt sacks six civil servants over salary padding

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Government has dismissed 6 staff of the Ministry of Justice following their involvement and indictment in a salary Padding scheme uncovered during an internal audit and administrative inquiry.

In a release signed by the Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze and made available to Newsmen in Umuahia, she said the affected workers were found to have engaged in the manipulation of payroll systems, resulting in the unlawful receipt of excess salaries over a sustained period.

The affected people are Mr Dickson Uche Eze, Principal Accountant, Mrs Esther Emeruwa, Senior Accountant, Mrs Ijeoma Jonathan, Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Treasure Isinguzo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Chioma Victoria Erondu, Principal Executive Officer and Mrs Hannah Ezinne Eze, Senior Executive Officer general duties.

According to the release,” The disciplinary action followed a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which independently interrogated the officers, reviewed relevant financial records, and confirmed that the above-named individuals had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the State.

” The Government notes, however, that Mrs Chioma Favour Madu , also initially investigated has been cleared of wrong doing, having promptly reported the overpayment and taken immediate steps to correct it”

The release further explained that the investigation raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme.

Hence, the Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has directed that the activities of the committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability.

The release also disclosed that those indicted and dismissed will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution, adding that the decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline and zero tolerance for corruption in public service.

Abia State government also assured the public that it would not relent in its effort to rid the system of all forms of fraudulent malpractice and unethical conduct.

” We urge all civil servants and stakeholders in the public sector to remain committed to integrity and to report any suspected irregularities through appropriate and confidential channels.”