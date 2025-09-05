Umahi salutes Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The minister of works, Engr David Umahi, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful across the country on this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Maulud, urging them to uphold the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Umahi, in a statement he personally signed, enjoined Muslim faithful to celebrate the occasion with love, unity and peace, while wishing them a successful Eid-el-Maulud.

The statement reads: “It is with profound pleasure that I felicitate with millions of muslim faithfuls and indeed Nigerians on this auspicious occasion of the commemoration of the happy birthday of Prophet Mohammed, peace be unto him.

“As people of faith, this propitious celebration continuously reminds us of the need to always uphold the moral teachings of the Prophet Mohammed and his message of unity, peace, tranquility, love and harmony which are the hallmarks of humanity.

These are societal standards that will preserve our nation’s social quality and economic sustainability in the Renewed Hope agenda of unlocking the doors to Nigeria’s abundance and prosperity.

“As you celebrate this remarkable event, may God send His love like sunshine in His warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart with happiness and joy and may He shower his choicest blessings on all who express sincere and heartfelt happiness at receiving His greatest blessings.

“Once again, congratulations, and please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.

God bless you all, and may you have a joyous Eid – El – Maulud”.

