September 5, 2025
Trending now

NCPC Boss, Bishop Adegbite felicitates with Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

Soludo congratulates Muslim community on Eid El-Maulud celebration

FG mourns victims of Borgu boat mishap

ENSIEC releases timetable for LG election, fixes Sept. 26, 2026 for election

Flood devastates Taraba, kills livestock, destroys crops, displaces hundreds from their homes

Umahi salutes Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

NAFDAC arrests unlicensed chemical producer, seals illegal water, rice factories in Abuja

Mr. Wale Edun, Deputy Speaker, Ogunjimi briefs Journalists at end of the…

Jagaban makes headlines on global market, as Nigerians rejoice

Signing of MoU between YIPF, CM on free training of 2,000 Youths…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Umahi salutes Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

by Peter Anayo0102

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The minister of works, Engr David Umahi, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful across the country on this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Maulud, urging them to uphold the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Umahi, in a statement he personally signed, enjoined Muslim faithful to celebrate the occasion with love, unity and peace, while wishing them a successful Eid-el-Maulud.

The statement reads: “It is with profound pleasure that I felicitate with millions of muslim faithfuls and indeed Nigerians on this auspicious occasion of the commemoration of the happy birthday of Prophet Mohammed, peace be unto him.

“As people of faith, this propitious celebration continuously reminds us of the need to always uphold the moral teachings of the Prophet Mohammed and his message of unity, peace, tranquility, love and harmony which are the hallmarks of humanity.

These are societal standards that will preserve our nation’s social quality and economic sustainability in the Renewed Hope agenda of unlocking the doors to Nigeria’s abundance and prosperity.

“As you celebrate this remarkable event, may God send His love like sunshine in His warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart with happiness and joy and may He shower his choicest blessings on all who express sincere and heartfelt happiness at receiving His greatest blessings.

“Once again, congratulations, and please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.

God bless you all, and may you have a joyous Eid – El – Maulud”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Ooni, N/Delta monarch seek stronger synergy btw traditional rulers, govt

Peter Anayo

Water, more important than roads-Wike

Peter Anayo

NEMA DG receives World Bank delegation on strengthening emergency preparedness

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO