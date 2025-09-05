September 5, 2025
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 5, 2025

Residents of Mabushi, Zonzon in Kaduna enjoy two-day free medical outreach in…

NHIA to set up systems, guidelines on mandatory health insurance implementation

Afenifere celebrates Tinubu, Soyinka, says “you ‘re the best of Yoruba Omoluani…

Dangote threatens legal action against unauthorized use of company’s logo

Improved revenue generation: ADC, Peter Obi fault Tinubu

State of Nigerian Youth Dialogue in commemoration of Youth Day organises by…

Equatorial Guinea President to Join Global energy Leaders at AEInvest 2025 in…

CORAN Summit 2025 set to shape Africa’s refining agenda for energy security 

FG didn’t give directive for CNG pump price increase – P-CNGI

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

State of Nigerian Youth Dialogue in commemoration of Youth Day organises by members of House of Reps Committee on Youth in Parliament held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0154

L—R…   member of the Committee, Hon Muktar Shagaya,  Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon Ayodeji  Alao-Akala and member of the Committee, Hon. Kabiriu  Ysusf Alhaji,  during the State of the Nigerian Youth Dialogue in Commemoration of Youth Day organised  by the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Members of the Committee, Hon Marcus  Onobun, Hon Muktar Shagaya, and  Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, Hon. Ayodeji  Alao-Akala, during the State of the Nigerian Youth Dialogue in Commemoration of Youth Day, organised by the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth in Parliament, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo  Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Organisation for Women in Science for the developing World UNILAG Branch , Int’l Day for Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Committee inaugural meeting with stakeholders , FERMA, NEMA, other relevant agencies held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for  late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  died at  82 held in Lagos 

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO