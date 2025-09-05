September 5, 2025
Soludo congratulates Muslim community on Eid El-Maulud celebration

by Peter Anayo076

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Anambra and across Nigeria on the celebration of Eid al-Maulud, commemorating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Soludo in a goodwill message signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Governor, emphasised that this significant occasion is not only a time of joyous celebration but an opportunity for reflection on the values of peace, love, and compassion that the Prophet embodied.

He observed that the Prophet Muhammad in his teachings urged unity, kindness, and respect for all, regardless of faith or background, thus reminding the Muslim community in this season to embrace the principles of tolerance, understanding, and harmony for a better society.

He added, “That is why in Anambra State, the government remains committed to promoting an inclusive environment for all residents to co-exist peacefully, no matter their faith.”

The Governor further congratulated all Muslims in Anambra and Nigeria on this happy occasion, praying that this Eid el Maulud brings joy, peace, and prosperity to Nigeria as everyone enjoys a blessed and fulfilling celebration.

 

