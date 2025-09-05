Signing of MoU between YIPF, CM on free training of 2,000 Youths on lawmakers’ car acquisition scheme, EV maintenance/ manufacturing held in Abuja

L-R… Senior Business Manager, CAWIN Mobility, (CM), Mr. Adoba Peter; Managing Director/CEO, CM, Wayne Ji; Chairman, House Committee on Youth Parliament, Ayodeji Alao Akala; Director General, Youth in Parliament Forum (YIPF), Tony Nwulu, and Director, Legal, YIPF, Aisha Shehu, during the signing of MoU between YIPF and CM on the free training of 2,000 Youths on lawmakers’ car acquisition scheme and EV maintenance/ manufacturing held in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2