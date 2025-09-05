September 7, 2025
Trending now

NLC backs NUPENG over Dangote Group’s alleged anti-union, anti-workers agenda

Ekiti State: What? Who will upset the applecart?

A prudent approach to the Nigerian presidency project of 2027, what every…

Why we’re poised for showdown with Dangote Refinery——-NUPENG

2026 WCQ: Arokodare named Man of the Match in Super Eagles’ win…

NSCDC cracks down on Fake Agro-Allied Chemical Producers in Nasarawa

Amb. Amafibe Speaks at Global Health Diplomacy Symposium in Morocco

Soludo inaugurates APGA gubernatorial campaign council to kick off re-election campaign

Bishop Mike Okonkwo  celebrates  @80 years Birthday  with Lecture, award of prizes  held in…

How Sujimoto CEO, Ogundele, defrauded Enugu State Govt of N5.7bn – Official

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Ooni to mark 10yrs anniversary, reels out activities

by Peter Anayo0674

 

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The ancient city of Ile-Ife is agog with preparations as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, gears up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of Oduduwa

It would be recalled that Oba Ogunwusi was crowned the 51st Ooni of Ife in December 2015, following the demise of the Late Oba Okunade Sijuwade (Olubuse II).

The eight-day celebration themed: Ten Years of Ase: A Reign Of Peace, Culture and Unity”, will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, and socio-economic summits designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the anniversary, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi explained that the anniversary is not just a celebration of Oba Ogunwusi’s enthronement but also a reflection of his contributions to peace-building, youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and national development.

She said “The anniversary is not just a celebration of Oba Ogunwusi’s enthronement, but also a reflection of his contributions to peace-building, youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy and national development.

“Since ascending the throne in 2015, Arole Oduduwa has consistently championed initiatives that have touched lives both within Nigeria and across the diaspora.

As a custodian of Yoruba culture, he has played a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy and Pan-African unity, serving as a bridge between Africa and her diaspora.

Through his outreach, communities in the Americas and the Caribbean who trace their lineage to Yoruba heritage, have strengthened their bonds with the motherland.

“Beyond cultural ties, the Ooni has been a strong advocate for economic empowerment. Through his businesses, including the Inagbe Cocowood factory and the Ojajamore Shopping Malls, he has created meaningful employment opportunities for more than 3,000 indigenous youths.

“The festival will attract world leaders, royalty, cultural icons, scholars and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicentre of African heritage and global unity for one historic week.”

While unveiling numerous activities of the anniversary, a representative of Slowe Ganzi International, Bonike Thomas-Ojo, said it will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, and documentaries designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

She added that the anniversary will climax with a grand royal banquet, where visiting dignitaries from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas will honor the foremost Yoruba monarch.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Court orders Senate to recall suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describes sanction as excessive

Peter Anayo

Boko Haram attacks: Zulum visits Marte, Kala Balge to boost confidence, resilience of residents

Peter Anayo

NAICE2025: Nigeria, Africa should chart independent path in global energy transition says NNPCL boss, Ojulari

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO