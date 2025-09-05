Ooni to mark 10yrs anniversary, reels out activities

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The ancient city of Ile-Ife is agog with preparations as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, gears up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the throne of Oduduwa

It would be recalled that Oba Ogunwusi was crowned the 51st Ooni of Ife in December 2015, following the demise of the Late Oba Okunade Sijuwade (Olubuse II).

The eight-day celebration themed: Ten Years of Ase: A Reign Of Peace, Culture and Unity”, will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, and socio-economic summits designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the anniversary, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi explained that the anniversary is not just a celebration of Oba Ogunwusi’s enthronement but also a reflection of his contributions to peace-building, youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and national development.

“Since ascending the throne in 2015, Arole Oduduwa has consistently championed initiatives that have touched lives both within Nigeria and across the diaspora.

As a custodian of Yoruba culture, he has played a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy and Pan-African unity, serving as a bridge between Africa and her diaspora.

Through his outreach, communities in the Americas and the Caribbean who trace their lineage to Yoruba heritage, have strengthened their bonds with the motherland.

“Beyond cultural ties, the Ooni has been a strong advocate for economic empowerment. Through his businesses, including the Inagbe Cocowood factory and the Ojajamore Shopping Malls, he has created meaningful employment opportunities for more than 3,000 indigenous youths.

“The festival will attract world leaders, royalty, cultural icons, scholars and tourists, transforming Ile-Ife into the epicentre of African heritage and global unity for one historic week.”

While unveiling numerous activities of the anniversary, a representative of Slowe Ganzi International, Bonike Thomas-Ojo, said it will feature a blend of cultural displays, religious rites, academic conferences, and documentaries designed to reflect the Ooni’s decade of impactful reign.

She added that the anniversary will climax with a grand royal banquet, where visiting dignitaries from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas will honor the foremost Yoruba monarch.

