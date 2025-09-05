September 7, 2025
Trending now

NLC backs NUPENG over Dangote Group’s alleged anti-union, anti-workers agenda

Ekiti State: What? Who will upset the applecart?

A prudent approach to the Nigerian presidency project of 2027, what every…

Why we’re poised for showdown with Dangote Refinery——-NUPENG

2026 WCQ: Arokodare named Man of the Match in Super Eagles’ win…

NSCDC cracks down on Fake Agro-Allied Chemical Producers in Nasarawa

Amb. Amafibe Speaks at Global Health Diplomacy Symposium in Morocco

Soludo inaugurates APGA gubernatorial campaign council to kick off re-election campaign

Bishop Mike Okonkwo  celebrates  @80 years Birthday  with Lecture, award of prizes  held in…

How Sujimoto CEO, Ogundele, defrauded Enugu State Govt of N5.7bn – Official

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NNPP Chieftain wants FG, state govts to cushion suffering, hardship

by Peter Anayo0607

…Felicitates with Muslims on Eid Maulud

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on both the states and the Federal government to find ways of ameliorating the suffering of the masses caused by the current economic hardship in the country.

The top politician made the call on Thursday while felicitating with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad,normally referred to as Eid Maulud.

Ajadi in a statement he made available to Journalists on the occasion of Eid al-Maulud, urged political leaders in the country to reflect and emulate Prophet Muhammad’s attitudes of caring, equity, justice, and fairness.

He equally admonished the Muslims to celebrate moderately and have tolerance for adherents of other religions.

According to the statement, “I felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid Maulud. I wish them a peaceful celebration.

“I implore that as you celebrate, bare it in mind that no religion is superior to others. Imbibe religions tolerance.

“I also implore our political leaders to embrace the good deeds of Prophet Muhammad which include attitudes of caring, justice, equity and fairness.

“They should also work towards reducing the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the current economic hardship”.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Imo police command warn citizens against assault, physical attack on road traffic officers

Peter Anayo

FALANA vs ZINOX, 12 OTHERS: Again, Attorney General withdraws Fiat from Falana

Editor

Over 20 arrests recorded as Kwara launches fresh security operations in Ifelodun, Patigi, Edu

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO