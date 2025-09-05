NNPP Chieftain wants FG, state govts to cushion suffering, hardship

…Felicitates with Muslims on Eid Maulud

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has called on both the states and the Federal government to find ways of ameliorating the suffering of the masses caused by the current economic hardship in the country.

The top politician made the call on Thursday while felicitating with Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad,normally referred to as Eid Maulud.

Ajadi in a statement he made available to Journalists on the occasion of Eid al-Maulud, urged political leaders in the country to reflect and emulate Prophet Muhammad’s attitudes of caring, equity, justice, and fairness.

He equally admonished the Muslims to celebrate moderately and have tolerance for adherents of other religions.

According to the statement, “I felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid Maulud. I wish them a peaceful celebration.

“I implore that as you celebrate, bare it in mind that no religion is superior to others. Imbibe religions tolerance.

“I also implore our political leaders to embrace the good deeds of Prophet Muhammad which include attitudes of caring, justice, equity and fairness.

“They should also work towards reducing the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to the current economic hardship”.

