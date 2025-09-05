NHIA to set up systems, guidelines on mandatory health insurance implementation

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal government yesterday said it is awaiting the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to act on its earlier directives on the implementation of mandatory health insurance in line with the National Health Insurance Act, 2022.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Mohammed Pate, who stated this on Thursday at the National Health Financing Dialogue organised by NHIA in Abuja, said the ministry will lead the charge from the front and ensure that the mandate is met.

Represented at the event by Daju Kachollom, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, the Minister said the dialogue represented a launch pad for bold and coordinated action, repositioning health financing as a sovereign, strategic, and economic priority.

He revealed that President Bola Tinubu had directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to issue a service-wide circular mandating all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to implement health insurance.

The minister said the ministry will ensure that all vendors doing business with the Federal Ministry of Health, it’s agencies, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other institutions supervised by the FMoHSW take notice of the mandatory health insurance.

“The directive is in line with the provisions of the National Health Insurance Authority Act, 2022.

“You can be assured that the ministry will lead the charge from the front. Mandatory health insurance is here to stay,” she said.

The four-day dialogue, which concluded on Thursday, brought together policymakers, development partners, health financing experts, civil society, academia, private sector players, health insurers, and the media.

The event aimed to establish a strong evidence base and build a data-driven foundation to support increased and sustained financing commitments.

The goal is to build on recent progress and translate high-level commitments into actionable strategies for sustainable health financing in Nigeria.

