NCPC Boss, Bishop Adegbite felicitates with Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, extends warm felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and worldwide on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be unto him).

In his Eid-el-Maulud message, Bishop Adegbite encouraged Muslims to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and live according to the dictates of Islam, a religion of peace.

He called on Muslims to intercede in prayer for one another, preach peace, and uphold the President, Vice President, and all national leaders in prayer.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka.

The NCPC boss also urged Muslims to pray for the country’s fragile security situation and support the administration’s efforts to address current challenges.

He suggested that Muslims use the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to educate and enlighten their followers on Islamic injunctions through lectures and symposia.

