NAFDAC arrests unlicensed chemical producer, seals illegal water, rice factories in Abuja

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

In a sustained and well-coordinated nationwide operation to safeguard public health, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested one Mr. Ikechukwu Elijah, a local footballer in the Apo-Waru area of Abuja, for manufacturing and distributing hazardous and unregistered chemicals to the unsuspecting public.

The suspect who operates an illegal factory in a residential building located in the area is known for counterfeiting popular brands of chemicals and insecticides. Initially, when contacted for interrogation by the detective, he denied any knowledge of chemical production in the area.

He later owned up to the crime and accepted ownership of the illegal facility after a thorough search was conducted around the compound by the operatives, which led to the arrest of his younger brother inside the factory.

The operation which was led by the Desk Officer, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC and a member of the newly inaugurated Federal Taskforce on Counterfeit and Substandard Medicines, and Unwholesome Processed Foods in Abuja, Mr. Embugushiki Godiya, seized some of the manufacturing equipment such as Sealing Machines, high capacity cylinders, large containers of chemical, as well as evacuation of all the finished products from the facility.

In a similar operation, the team also discovered and sealed an illegal water factory, MZEE Table Water, in Damangaza district of Abuja for producing different brands of packaged water in an unhygienic environment with a fake and expired license.

Further investigation revealed that the factory does not even have a certified borehole, water treatment nor any required standards for a certified water factory.

When the leader of the team, Mr. Embugushiki Godiya, made a call to the owner of MZEE Table Water factory, she claimed that her factory is registered and that she was in Gwagwalada at the moment.

None of the staff were found at the facility except a co-tenant in that same premises who witnessed the operation.

In continuation of the exercise, the team, through discreet intelligence, moved swiftly to a Shopping Plaza, opposite the World Trade Centre on Constitution Avenue in the Central Business District of Abuja, to confiscate counterfeit rice and their packaging materials, including sealing machines used to re-bag popular brands and sell to the public.

Mr. Godiya who put the street value of the items seized in the course of the operation at over N60 million, attributed the success of the exercise to the marching orders given by the Director-General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, to all officers in the field to ensure that Nigerians eat safe food and take efficacious medicines.

He called on Nigerians to desist from patronizing any regulated products suspected to be fake, counterfeit or unwholesome in order to reduce the demand for counterfeit products.

In a statement signed by Adegboyega Osiyemi, Deputy Director, Public Relations and Protocol and made available to newsmen in Abuja, he further stressed that all the suspects arrested will be charged in court in accordance with the law.

