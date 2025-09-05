Lawmaker boosts youth empowerment with ICT, agriculture in Lagos

Mrs Stella Osafile, lawmaker representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA), has highlighted ongoing programmes aimed at empowering youths, widows, and the elderly in the community.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th LSHA Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting on Thursday in Lagos, Osafile said the interventions reflected the state’s commitment to human development and inclusive growth.

She explained that several youths had benefited from the “Agric Plan,” with some venturing into full-scale farming.

“For the youth, the scaling of the Agric Plan has been encouraging.

“Two of them have already set up farms, one in Lusada and another in Ikorodu.

“Some others went into backyard fish farming,” she said.

Osafile added that young people were also tapping into opportunities in the digital space.

According to her, 50 youths completed a three-month ICT training designed to boost employability and self-reliance.

She said that her office had provided educational support, including school fees assistance, and launched health outreach for the elderly.

The lawmaker added that the programme, tagged ‘A Day Affair’, offered medical lectures, wellness tips, and advice on physical activity.

She noted that widows were also empowered with vocational equipment such as grinding machines, sewing machines, and hairdressing tools to help them sustain livelihoods.

“We urge constituents to acquire skills that can generate extra income and make them more independent,” Osafile said.

Mr Adeyemi Ayilara, President of the Amuwo Odofin Landlord and Resident Association, commended the lawmaker for addressing the needs of residents.

He, however, urged her to ensure sustainable maintenance of both ongoing and completed projects.

(NAN)

