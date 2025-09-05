Jagaban makes headlines on global market, as Nigerians rejoice

One of the fragrances of Sapphire Scents, Jagaban has been celebrated in a leading global perfume website, taking the Nigerian brand to the global stage.

The Founder/Creative Director of Sapphire Scents, Mr. Adewale Aladejana better known as Wale Jana was fielding questions recently from journalists, where he said stated that little did he know that the name was going to be popular.

“When we gave that particular perfume brand the name Jagaban, little did we know that it was going to be something that will be known beyond the shores of Nigeria. In fact, Jagaban has become synonymous with something outstanding. We didn’t even know that it was going to be associated with a Nigerian President. We are proud of the honour it has given Sapphire Scents and we will continue to uphold our standard”, he stated.

The company had recently marked its tenth anniversary in Abuja where Wale Jana expressed gratitude for the journey of growth in the last decade as well as being the arrowhead in the production of perfumes with original African scents.

He said the journey of ten years in business has been quite interesting, though with a few challenges, especially instability in forex and difficulty in securing loans.

Stakeholders applauded the brand for its integrity and outstanding service delivery, urging it to continue in maintaining standards that have endeared it to many.

On September 22, it will unveil a new branch in Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Interesting packages have been planned for customers, including chances of being Boss Lady of the brand, with fantastic benefits.

The city of Lagos are dotted by billboards announcing the grand opening where top business executives are also expected in attendance.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2