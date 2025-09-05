Improved revenue generation: ADC, Peter Obi fault Tinubu

.FG’s claim on spike in collection false – Party

The statement, signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, questioned why the government continues to borrow despite its claims of record revenue.

The full statement read:”The African Democratic Congress challenges the self-congratulatory claims by President Tinubu regarding the so-called record-breaking revenue growth.

While President Tinubu and his government parade statistics and issue grand statements, the reality on the streets tells a story of hardship and suffering across the country.

“Nigerians will recall that when the 2025 budget was passed, it projected a total revenue of N41.81 trillion. Yet today, the Federal Government is celebrating the mobilization of N20.59 trillion, leaving a gaping shortfall of N21.22 trillion.

Put in perspective, this would mean an average revenue of N3.48 trillion per month, totaling N27.87 trillion for the first eight months of the year.

Is the government then claiming to have surpassed N27.87 trillion, or, even more incredulously, the full N41.81 trillion projection already? These figures simply do not add up.

“Even more troubling is the fact that not all the revenue in question flows to the Federal Government.

The Federal Government only receives 52.68% of statutory revenue, while its share of VAT is just 15%. So, even by the most optimistic assumptions, the numbers being paraded are unrealistic.

When measured on a pro-rata basis for January to August or against the full-year target, the shortfall becomes even more glaring. This exposes the hollowness of the claims by the government and also reveals these so-called revenue achievements for what they truly are, another act in the APC and President Tinubu’s propaganda performance.”

Furthermore, the party stated,” President also made laughable statements about the exchange rate, claiming that when he took office on May 29, 2023, the dollar-to-naira rate was N1,900 to a dollar, and that it is now N1,450. This is patently false.

“A simple Google search will show that on the morning President Tinubu was sworn in, the naira traded at approximately N460.72 to the US dollar, and between N700 and N800 in the parallel market.

The reality is that under President Tinubu’s watch, the naira has lost more than 50% of its value, wiping out savings and leaving ordinary Nigerians to bear the brunt through skyrocketing food prices, soaring rents, and suffocating transport costs.

“Another false claim by President Tinubu is that the government has stopped local borrowing. Only a few days ago, on August 26, 2025, the Debt Management Office announced that it raised N136.16 billion through a Federal Government bond auction.

This is apart from the $21 billion loan hurriedly approved by the National Assembly in July without any details of its purpose, bringing the national debt stock to $120 billion or N180 trillion, the highest in Nigeria’s history.

The question to ask is: if revenues are truly being met, why is this government still borrowing? The answer is simple, the revenue narrative is built on falsehood.”

Continuing it noted, “one thing is clear to all Nigerians: instead of improving lives, this government has chosen to punish the very people it was elected to serve through policy choices that allow it to claim economic progress while condemning the majority to abject poverty. For avoidance of doubt, despite all claims of economic stability, Nigeria remains the poverty capital of the world.

This fact alone should humble any serious government. Instead, the Tinubu administration has chosen to compound the misery, as evidenced by the recently introduced 5% petrol tax.

“The ADC finds this tax cruel and deeply insensitive at a time when the majority of Nigerians are still reeling from the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Regardless of the economic motives behind this tax, what is clear is that this government simply does not care about the people.

The least Nigerians deserve are interventions to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal, not an additional tax that will further burden them.

“As if this were not enough, the government has also increased the cost of obtaining a Nigerian international passport by 300%, making it one of the most expensive in the world.

In the United Kingdom, a passport costs just 5% of the minimum monthly wage. In Nigeria, it now costs 143% of the minimum wage.

“This is what governance has been reduced to under President Tinubu, taxing the very survival of the people, monetizing hardship, and celebrating suffering as success.

From fuel taxes to passport price hikes, every policy seems designed to push Nigerians further into poverty, while a privileged few at the top live in excess and comfort.”

“A government that constantly takes from the people while lying to them is not governing, it is exploiting.

Nigeria cannot continue to function on the APC’s endless propaganda mixed with everyday punishments.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The vacation will last 10 working days.

President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has challenged President Bola Tinubu over his claim that the nation’s economy has stabilised.

Recall that when he received Oba Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye, Orumogege III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, in audience with some other royal fathers, recently, Tinubu had declared that his administration’s bold economic reforms were achieving favourable results “as the economy has now stabilised and attracting interest from around the world.”

According to him, “Years of neglect and self-deception, fake records, smuggling, and all of that denied Nigeria the necessary revenue for progress and development.”

“Then we were confronted again with arbitrage trading of currency, an illusion of selling papers, corruption all over the place, and the integrity of the country and its economy being extremely and adversely challenged. We had to take those actions. With your prayers, patience, perseverance and great understanding, I’m glad to tell you today that the economy is stabilised. The bleeding has stopped. Haemorrhage is gone; the patient is alive,” Tinubu added.

However, reacting to the president’s comment, Obi in a statement said if truly the claim is true, it should reflect on the lives of Nigerians.

It read in part: “The president has announced that our nation’s revenue target for the year has now been achieved by August, which could mean a stabilising economy.”

“Congratulations Mr. President. But Mr. President, if indeed the economy stabilises as you declared, then Nigerians must feel it in their daily lives. Borrowings must stop now. Huge Contractors’ bills, which are still owed should be paid, and critical underfunded projects must now be funded.

“Our educational facilities and hospitals are still in terrible condition. True economic stability is not in figures announced at press conferences, but in classrooms where children learn, in well-equipped labs and access to learning tools, in hospitals, where citizens can receive quality care, equipped with adequate facilities.

“For the next four months, every value of our excess revenue should be deliberately channelled into the critical areas of development: health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. This must be done transparently, with verifiable and measurable outcomes. “Anything less will mean that revenue growth has not translated into national growth. Nigerians deserve to see the impacts of this touted revenue growth.”

