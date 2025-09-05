Gowon Toruyouyei, others extol virtues of Bayelsa’s deputy governor at 60

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Political appointees and staff of the Bayelsa state deputy governor’s office have described their principal, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as a man of great integrity, humility and intellectuality.

This was contained in a congratulatory statement signed by the deputy chief of staff deputy governor’s office, comrade Gowon Toruyouyei, in respect of Senator Ewhrudjakpo’s 60th birthday on the 5th of September.

The statement quoted the appointees and staff as expressing gratitude to God for granting their principal the grace and presence of mind to discharge his duties creditably well for the past years he has been in the saddle as deputy governor.

Describing 60 years as a huge milestone, the appointees and staff said they were happy to celebrate Senator Ewhrudjakpo as a man of character and wisdom whose exceptional leadership has greatly impacted their lives, Bayelsa state and humanity in general.

They expressed optimism that having climbed to the sixth floor in life, the deputy governor would be spurred to do more in terms of giving guidance and leadership to younger ones as well as patriotic service to Bayelsa and the nation in the years ahead.

Staff of the deputy governor’s office equally prayed God to bless Senator Ewhrudjakpo’s new age with good health, a sound mind and wisdom to continue to serve humanity.

The statement reads in part on behalf of ourselves and families, we, the political appointees and staff of the deputy governor’s office heartily rejoice with our amiable leader and principal, his excellency, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo (Ph.D), the deputy governor of Bayelsa state.

“We are proud to identify with your achievements in the past 60 years of your existence in life, over the years you have been a symbol of humility, integrity and intellectuality.

“You have also devoted your life to service to humanity, especially the poor Your exemplary leadership and commitment to the common good of society has endeared you to so many people in Bayelsa State and beyond.

Your Excellency, may the Almighty God bless your new age with good health, a sound mind and more wisdom to serve humanity.

