September 5, 2025
Trending now

NCPC Boss, Bishop Adegbite felicitates with Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

Soludo congratulates Muslim community on Eid El-Maulud celebration

FG mourns victims of Borgu boat mishap

ENSIEC releases timetable for LG election, fixes Sept. 26, 2026 for election

Flood devastates Taraba, kills livestock, destroys crops, displaces hundreds from their homes

Umahi salutes Muslim faithful’s on Eid-el-Maulud

NAFDAC arrests unlicensed chemical producer, seals illegal water, rice factories in Abuja

Mr. Wale Edun, Deputy Speaker, Ogunjimi briefs Journalists at end of the…

Jagaban makes headlines on global market, as Nigerians rejoice

Signing of MoU between YIPF, CM on free training of 2,000 Youths…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Flood devastates Taraba, kills livestock, destroys crops, displaces hundreds from their homes

by Peter Anayo0123

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

 

Several communities in Kunini, Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State, are severely flooded following a heavy downpour.

The rain also destroyed crops, killed livestock, and displaced hundreds of people.

Household properties belonging to community members, worth millions, were destroyed as a result of the heavy rain, which led to massive flooding.

Peter Julius, Taraba State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, who is from the area, told our correspondent that the flood is massive and has caused serious damage to the communities.

“The flood is massive, it is currently ongoing, we are running here and there to save the people, their properties worth millions have been destroyed, their livestock have been carried away by the heavy water.

For now, our first priority is to relocate them to a safe area, particularly women and children. It is a difficult time for the people,” Julius stated.

Yohanna Kwana, a community leader from Kunini, revealed that the flood is the first of its kind since the settlement in the area, and that the water took the people by surprise in the early hours of Thursday.

“We have been living here for hundreds of years, it is true that water used to come, but it used to pass through the water channels. It has never taken over people’s houses like it happened today. We are calling on both the federal and state governments to come to our aid. We lost almost all our livelihoods to the flood.

“Life is going to be terrible from here, since our crops have been washed away, our animals have been drowned, and foodstuffs in our houses have been soaked with water, please, government and public- spirited individuals should come to our aid – he stated.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Anambra LG boss inaugurates first stone- based road in South East

Peter Anayo

Baro Inland Port: Reps Committee pledge to revive abandoned national asset

Peter Anayo

Enugu land tragedy: Undergraduate killed as villagers go to access level of damages

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO