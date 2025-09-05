FG mourns victims of Borgu boat mishap

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

It is with a heavy heart that the Federal Government received the distressing news of the boat mishap in the Borgu area of Niger State, which claimed the lives of about 32 people.

This tragedy is particularly painful, coming barely four months after devastating floods wreaked havoc in Mokwa, also in Niger State.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, the Government, and the people of Niger State. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), will provide the necessary support to the victims’ families and survivors, working closely with the Niger State Government to ensure prompt relief and assistance.

We commend the Niger State Government, through the State Emergency Management Agency, for its swift rescue operation, which ensured that all passengers of the ill-fated boat were accounted for.

I will use this opportunity to once again remind the people to always prioritize safety when travelling on our inland waterways.

In particular, no one should embark on boat journeys without wearing appropriate protective jackets.

Safety precautions can make the difference between life and death.

Furthermore, the Federal Government has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to mount a massive nationwide sensitization campaign to raise public awareness on safety measures when using inland waterways.

We pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and wish the survivors a speedy recovery.

