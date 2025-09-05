September 5, 2025
ENSIEC releases timetable for LG election, fixes Sept. 26, 2026 for election

by Peter Anayo0100

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has released the timetable for the Local Government Election into 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship positions in the state.

The Executive Chairman of ENSIEC, Prof. Christian Ngwu, while releasing the timetable on Thursday in Enugu, said that the local government election had been scheduled to hold on Sept. 26, 2026.

Ngwu noted that the timetable, which would be strictly followed as it had been officially gazetted by the state government on Wednesday, had commenced with the Publication of Notice of Election by ENSIEC on Aug. 20, 2025.

“The commission also set from Nov. 27, 2025, to Dec. 12, 2025, for political parties to submit information on the conduct of party primaries, specifying the time, venue and date.

“The timetable noted that from Jan. 23, 2026 to Feb. 19, 2026, party primaries will be held, including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries and the observation of the process by ENSIEC.

“ENSIEC further disclosed that from March 25 to March 27, 2026, there will be a screening of chairmanship candidates’ credentials at the ENSIEC Headquarters.

“The screening of chairmanship candidates’ credentials will follow an order, which will be Enugu North Zone – March 25; Enugu East Zone – March 26, and Enugu West Zone – March 27,” he said.

It said that the last day for submission of nomination forms ENSIEC-7 and ENSIEC-7A for Chairmanship and Councillorship Elections, respectively, by political parties in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, would not be later than 180 days before the election.

 

