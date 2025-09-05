Disability Act: Group sensitize Journalists on inclusive reporting

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

A non-governmental organisation, Community Advancement Initiative for Self-Reliance, CAI4SR, has sensitised journalists to the need for accurate reporting on disability rights and inclusion.

Speaking at the event, the executive director, CAI4SR, Eni Ayeni, stressed that the sensitization became a necessity in order to uphold ethical standards in reporting and understanding the legal frameworks that protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

Ayeni added that the initiative, which was funded by Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM) International, will further highlight the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and influencing policy, particularly on disability inclusion.

She said, “Creating awareness, sensitization programmes and having journalists coming in.

We talk about those issues of the discrimination against persons prohibition law once in a week. Imagine them talking about it on their different stations once a week.

Definitely, there will be so many people who are aware of this law. And either they are asking for the promotion of their right or the implementation of this law.

“So, journalists have a fundamental part to play in this law. And then when it comes to reporting issues that have to do with Disability rights, by the time they report these issues, they are right.

It is definitely going to bring an end to this whole stereotype and name-calling of persons with disability.

“The workshop will not only sharpen reporting skills but also empower journalists to amplify disability issues, challenge stereotypes, and contribute meaningfully to building a more inclusive society through responsible and impactful journalism.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Justice Development and Peace Maker Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo, Barr. Veronica Onoja, identified lack of awareness and inadequate funding as the major obstacles hindering the effective implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Law in Osun State.

Onoja explained that many citizens are not even aware of the existence of the law, making it difficult for them to demand its implementation.

“The first thing is awareness. People are not aware that there is a particular law like this.

How do we expect people to ask for the implementation of a law they don’t even know exists? That’s the basic barrier,” she said.