BIGWIL International Community congratulates CSP Hundeyin on FPRO appointment

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Big International Group of World Investment League (BIGWIL) International Community of CEOs and Diplomatic Forum has congratulated CSP Benjamin Hundeyin on his appointment as Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of Nigeria Police Force.

Amb. Chimbo Obieze, Special Envoy on Sustainable Peace Education and Chief Operating Officer of BIGWIL International Community, a diplomatic NGO, gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued on Friday in Enugu.

Obieze said that the organisation had commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, for the strategic appointment, which highlights his commitment to enhancing communication and transparency within the Nigeria Police.

According to him, BIGWIL is optimistic that the appointment will impact the Nigeria Police Force positively.

He said, “CSP Benjamin Hundeyin’s expertise and experience make him an ideal candidate for this role.

“His appointment is expected to foster improved relationships between the Nigeria Police Force and the public; thus, promoting a more collaborative approach to maintaining law and order.”

Obieze, who doubles as the Special Envoy on Sustainable Peace Education to United Nations International Peace and Governance Council (UNIPGC), said that the diplomatic organisation would work closely with Hundeyin and the Nigeria Police Force.

“BIGWIL will work closely with the Nigeria Police Force to promote safety and security in communities.

“We are committed to extending our diplomatic relationship with the Force Headquarters and Hundeyin, particularly in areas of information sharing on Bigwil International’s agenda for foreign direct investment in Nigeria, administrative justice, and human rights protection.

“The organisation believes that this partnership will enhance its initiatives and contribute to a more secured and just society,” he added.

