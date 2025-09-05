Afenifere celebrates Tinubu, Soyinka, says “you ‘re the best of Yoruba Omoluani virtues”

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The foremost pan-Yorùbá socio-political and cultural organisation, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka as shining embodiments of Yorùbá values on the global stage.

The group noted thv beat the recent events underscore the unique prestige of the Yorùbá nation and the timeless power of its culture.

According to Afenifere, in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, in faraway Brazil, during a state banquet, President Tinubu vacated his seat in deference to Prof Soyinka, addressing him with the dignified word egbon-elder brother.

“This act, simple but yet profound, reflects the essence of Yorùbá tradition: reverence for wisdom, humility in leadership, and the omolúàbí ethic that demands respect across generations.

“History reminds us that such gestures are not without precedent. In 1987, the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, was warmly received in Havana by President Fidel Castro of Cuba, an encounter that resonated as a spiritual reunion between the Yorùbá homeland and its vibrant descendants in the Americas.

“Across Cuba, Brazil, Haiti, Trinidad, Jamaica, the United States, and much of Latin America, Yorùbá culture continues to thrive, through faiths like Candomblé, Santería, Vodou, and Orisha traditions, where sacred words such as àṣẹ, adúrà, oríkì and Ọlọ́run are still spoken more than a century after the transatlantic dispersal.

“These global expressions affirm that no other African people possess such a wide-reaching, deeply rooted diaspora, one that has faithfully preserved its àṣà (traditions) and ìwà pẹ̀lẹ́ (gentle character).

Afenifere therefore celebrated the Yorùbá spirit as resilient, dignified, and eternal, an inheritance that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Professor Wole Soyinka exemplify with grace.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2