Wike launches 50% subsidized fertilizer program for Abuja farmers

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, led by Barr Nyesom Wike, has launched a fertilizer distribution program at a 50% subsidized rate to support farmers across the six Area Councils in Abuja.

This initiative aims to boost food production, stabilize prices, and enhance food security in the face of rising agricultural input costs globally.

Wike who spoke at the event said the administration has procured 550 metric tons of various fertilizers, including conventional NPK, granular urea, NPK gel, and urea gel, specifically for verified farmers.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our commitment to food security and agricultural revitalization. It comes at the peak of the farming season when our farmers need support the most.

With these inputs, we aim not only to boost yields but also to cushion the effects of rising food costs on households’, he said.

The minister hinted that Mechanisms are in place to ensure the fertilizers reach genuine farmers, preventing diversion to the open market.

Additionally,500 knapsack sprayers have also been procured for distribution to support farmers, the Minister said.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I passionately appeal to our farmers not to sell these fertilizers but to use them to cultivate their lands and feed their families and the FCT at large”, he said.

Wike emphasized the administration’s commitment to food security and agricultural revitalization, highlighting the initiative’s timing as crucial, coinciding with the peak farming season.

“The importance of agriculture cannot be overstated. With a fast-growing population, investing in agriculture is our surest path to self-sufficiency, job creation, and food security”, he said.

.

He urged FCT youths to consider agriculture as a viable career path, leveraging Abuja’s vast arable land to produce food and contribute to the economy.

Wike noted collaborations with international and local partners, including JICA, IITA, FAO, Leventis Foundation, and the World Bank, which have enhanced farmers’ training, capacity building, and land reclamation.

Earlier, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Comrade Abdullahi Suleiman Ango, disclosed that the program aims to boost crop yields and reduce production costs, potentially leading to more affordable food prices by supporting farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity, the initiative contributes to strengthening food security in the FCT.

The program may also create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the agricultural sector.

