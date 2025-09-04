US commits $32.5m to support food security in Nigeria

The United States (U.S.) The government says it has provided the World Food Programme (WFP) with the sum of 32.5 million dollars to support its food and nutrition programme in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by Aishah Gambari of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, on Wednesday.

It explained that the donation was aimed at ensuring the provision of food and nutrition assistance to help save lives in the country.

“The World Food Programme Nigeria, with U.S. Government’s contribution of 32.5 million dollars, will provide food assistance and nutrition support to internally displaced persons across conflict-affected areas.

“With the U.S. Government’s donation, the World Food Programme Nigeria will provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across Northeast and Northwest Nigeria.

“This includes complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WFP, which is funded entirely by voluntary donations from governments, corporations, and private individuals, is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The U.S. is, by far, the largest single donor to the WFP, as it consistently provides a significant portion of its funding each year, contributing more than 2.9 billion dollars in 2023 alone.

As the United Nations’ food-assistance branch, WFP works in more than 120 countries, providing emergency food relief to people in need and building long-term food security and stability to save lives in emergencies.

It also helps communities to rebuild their lives and livelihoods after a crisis, including nutrition projects, especially for mothers and children, school feeding programmes, and building resilience to climate-related shocks.

In 2020, WFP won the Nobel Peace Prize for combating hunger, contribution to peace, and being a driving force to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

