25.4 C
Lagos
September 8, 2025
Trending now

OKANUMEE AGRO FARMS: Reviving agricultural value chain in Nigeria

Tinubu and the imperative of state police

APC slams Tambuwal, accuse him of misleading opposition members against Tinubu

The Future of Brand Identity in Nigeria’s Digital Age

FG advised to declare state of emergency on the health sector, ban…

NUPENG disowns Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA)

From Moral High Ground to Moral Crossroads: A Response to “The Church…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 8, 2025

Insecurity: Gov. Mbah strengthens Forest Guard, raises minimum pay to N80,000 monthly

Osun PDP crisis: Adeleke re-unites Ife PDP stakeholders ahead of 2026 elections

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Two –day National Retreat , interactive workshop by House of Rep Committee on delegated Legislation held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0896

L—R … The Representative of the Speaker House of Reps, Hon, Paschal Agbodike, Chairman House Committee on Delegated Legislation, Hon. Richard Bamisile and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Dominic okafor during the 2 –day National Retreat and interactive workshop by House of Representative Committee on Delegated Legislation,  THEME–Enhancing Legislative Capacity of local Government  Council and the Review of the Vertical Revenue Allocation Formula with Active Participation and input from the 774 local Government Council,  held at the National Assembly in Abuja PHOTO: Anayo  Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Public hearing, House of Rep Committee on Environment on the Fire , oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local govt in River State, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Unveiling of SuDAYI by House Committee on Disability Matter at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Interactive Session with stakeholders on how to proffer solutions to flood disaster in Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO