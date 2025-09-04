Troops kill 13 Boko Haram fighters, recover arms, ammunition in failed ambush by terrorists

.As police arrest girlfriend of suspected armed robber, recover N2m in Kogi

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has said troops neutralized several high-profile terrorist commanders, arresting kidnappers, gunrunners, and oil thieves worth over N574m and also reacted to a protest by some discharged Soldiers at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The Director of Defence Media Operations ( DDMO), Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this during the monthly press briefing on ongoing military operations, held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, saying that the discharged Soldiers were demanding their gratuity, which should be calculated based on the new minimum wage.

According to him, the Federal Government of Nigeria implemented the new minimum wage for all the Federal Government Workers in July 29, 2024.

He said before the implementation of the minimum wage, there was a chart based on which gratuity and Security Department Allowance (SDA) were calculated, then the minimum wage chart.

Kangye clarified that gratuities are calculated based on the salary chart effective on the date of retirement, meaning that those who retired before the implementation of the new minimum wage on 29 July 2024 cannot have their benefits recalculated using the new chart.

“So, Soldiers who retired between 1st January 2024 – 28 July 2024, before the implementation of the new minimum wag,e wanted their gratuity and SDA to be calculated based on the new minimum wage chart.

“While the Defence Headquarters recognizes the right to protest, veterans are advised to exercise restraint and vacate the Ministry’s premises to allow normal government functions to continue smoothly,” he added.

Major General Kangye reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces to protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace across all regions.“Our troops remain resolute, professional, and dedicated to safeguarding this nation. We appreciate the media for their objective reportage and call on the public to rely on verified information,” he said.

The AFN vowed to sustain its current momentum, with intensified operations expected in September to further weaken terrorists and criminal networks across the country.

According to Kangye, troops intensified operations nationwide, with remarkable gains recorded in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and oil theft.

He emphasized that the operations aimed to neutralize threats to national security, restore peace, and protect citizens’ lives and property.

“During the period under review, our troops sustained aggressive operations across all theatres, leading to the elimination of several terrorist leaders and their fighters.

Arrests of terrorists, kidnappers, and criminal collaborators were also made, alongside the recovery of large quantities of arms, ammunition, and other logistics,” he said.

Key Terrorists Neutralized

Troops eliminated several notorious terrorists, including Adamu Buba, also known as Mai-Pankshin, in Riyom LGA of Plateau State, and Abdullahi Abubakar, who had been terrorizing Rafiki village in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

Additionally, two suspected gunrunners were arrested along the Kwoi-Keffi road in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State, while two suspected kidnappers, Mohammed Sanusi and Usman Alhaji Bala, were captured in Obajana, Lokoja LGA of Kogi State.

North East – Operation HADIN KAI

In the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) conducted sustained offensives between 29 August and 2 September 2025, targeting Boko Haram, ISWAP, and JAS terrorists in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

Operations were carried out in Mafa, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Kukawa, Jere, Askira-Uba, and Mobbar LGAs of Borno State, as well as Madagali and Michika LGAs of Adamawa State.

Highlights include:

Neutralization of scores of terrorists.

Rescue of 8 kidnapped victims.

Arrest of 15 terrorist collaborators, informants, and a gunrunner.

Recovery of arms, ammunition, logistics items, motorcycles, and vehicles.

Safe detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Abadam, Gwoza, and Mobbar LGAs.

North West – Operation FANSAN YAMMA

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) recorded major successes in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, and Kaduna States.

Between 31 August and 2 September 2025, troops: Eliminated several terrorists in Shinkafi, Tsafe, Isa, and Tureta LGAs.

Arrested 23 terrorists.

Rescued 24 kidnapped victims in multiple rescue missions across Malumfashi (Katsina), Faskari, and Sabuwa LGAs, as well as parts of Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Recovered arms, ammunition, and other logistics.

On 30 August 2025, a suspected terrorist was arrested in Borgu LGA, Niger State, with arms, ammunition, a motorcycle, and ₦321,000 in cash.

North Central – Operation ENDURING PEACE & WHIRL STROKE

Troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE responded to several distress calls across Plateau and Kaduna States, killing terrorists and arresting six criminals while rescuing two kidnapped victims.

In a separate operation, a suspected kidnapper was arrested while attempting to withdraw ₦3 million ransom from a POS vendor in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

Meanwhile, Operation WHIRL STROKE troops conducted raids in Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba, Kogi States, and the FCT, eliminating extremists and kidnappers.

13 kidnapped hostages were rescued.

9 kidnappers were arrested.

Arms, ammunition, vehicles, motorcycles, and mobile phones were recovered.

South-South – Operation DELTA SAFE

The fight against oil theft recorded significant progress, with troops foiling oil theft worth over ₦545,872,819 in August.

Recovered items include: 619,236 litres of stolen crude oil. 106,147 litres of illegally refined AGO (diesel).

5,785 litres of DPK (kerosene) and 2,650 litres of PMS (petrol). Destruction of 97 illegal refining sites and 488 equipment.

Between 30 August and 1 September 2025, five suspected oil criminals were arrested in Rivers and Delta States, with arms, ammunition, a vehicle, and ₦1.7 million recovered.

South East – Operation UDO KA Troops in the South East destroyed separatist camps in Anambra, Imo, and Abia States. During patrols, banners belonging to secessionist groups were recovered, alongside arms, ammunition, IEDs, motorcycles, and military uniforms.

.Police arrest girl friend of suspected armed robber, recover arms, N2m in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi has arrested a girlfriend of an armed robbery suspect and recovered one locally made pistol, six rounds of live ammunition and the sum of N2.04 million.

SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the command’s spokesperson, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Lokoja.

The suspect’s girl friend, aged 23, was reportedly arrested in a hotel in Okene Local Government area by operative of the Okene Police Division.

“This is consequent upon intelligence tip off that a suspected criminal was sighted in Yuwander lodge, alleged to be a suspected criminal hideout at Oguda village, Okene.

“Immediately, the police swung into action and raided the lodge.

“Upon the search of one of the rooms, which was booked by one Christopher Christopher-Kadiri, a lady named Charity Williams, aged 23 years, was arrested, ” he said.

Ovye-Aya said during the raid, the police recovered one locally made Berretta pistol, the sum of N2,047,300, six rounds of 9mm live ammunition, hard drugs, axe, and four phones.

According to him, efforts are on going to apprehend the suspect, Christopher-Kadiri, now at large, as investigation is on going.

He further disclosed that in another development, the operatives attached to Ofu Division recovered one locally made gun at Ogbakpedo village on the Itobe-Ayingba road.

Ovye-Aya said that the recovery followed tip off that some persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted in the bush.

“On getting the tip, the patrol team immediately moved to the scene. The suspects, on sighting the police, ran away.

“A search of the area led to the recovery of one locally made barrel gun, cutlass, Techno phone among others, ” he stated.

Ovye-Aya quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, as commending the officers for their dedication to duty.

The CP reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the fight against criminality in the state. (NAN)

. South-East killings, Amnesty urges FG

Amnesty International has called on the Federal Government to end the recurring killings in the South-East region of the country.

The Country Director of Amnesty International in Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, disclosed this on Thursday during the relaunch of its report titled A decade of impunity: Attacks and unlawful killings in South-East Nigeria, held in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Our reporter reports that Amnesty had, in August, revealed that no fewer than 1,844 people were killed in the South-East between January 2021 and June 2023.

The human rights group had accused Nigerian authorities of enabling a “free-for-all reign of impunity” in the region, where “numerous state and non-state actors have committed serious human rights violations,” leaving communities in fear and devastation.

The group had also alleged that the killings were carried out by gunmen, state-backed paramilitaries, vigilantes, criminal gangs, cult groups, and security agencies, including the military and police.

It linked the violence to the government’s clampdown on pro-Biafra protests since August 2015 and cited “unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests, torture, enforced disappearances, and destruction of properties” as common occurrences.

Speaking on Thursday, Sanusi noted that the silence of the South-East governors to its enquiries on the killings demonstrated the lack of commitment to ending the carnage that has left families devastated, lives lost, and the socioeconomic development of the region hampered.

He said, “That means to us that the government is not taking the matter seriously, because if they were taking it seriously, there is no way they would ignore any communication about it.

“The fact that we wrote not only to the state governments, but also to the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, and all security agencies, but they kept quiet and refused to respond. Definitely, that shows that they are not going to respond to these issues.

“So, when they say they are committed to solving the problem, we don’t believe them. We know these issues affect people, and the government should be the first to recognise these issues.”

He urged the FG to undertake a thorough investigation into the alleged violence perpetrated by state actors and ensure the safety of lives and properties in the region.

“The Nigerian authorities must uphold their constitutional and international human rights obligations by guaranteeing, protecting, and ensuring the rights to life, physical integrity, liberty, security, and safety of the people, and stemming the tide of rampant insecurity in the South-East region.

“Authorities must undertake prompt, thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigations into all allegations of violations and abuses committed by state and non-state actors in the region,” Sanusi concluded.

Meanwhile, recall that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had ordered a review of a report by Amnesty International alleging extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in the South-East.

The IGP noted that the review would compare the allegations with operational records, field intelligence, and reports from commands and tactical units in the region.

The Defence Headquarters had, in its reaction, also dismissed allegations by Amnesty International that troops were involved in the extrajudicial killings.

Killings in the South-East have continued to raise concerns among stakeholders and experts alike. Between July and August 2025, no fewer than 12 people were killed after some gunmen invaded five communities in Imo State.

