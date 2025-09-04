Touts enable a tragic accident on Mabushi bridge, Abuja which claims lives of family of four

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

A devastating accident occurred on Wednesday at Mabushi Bridge in Abuja, resulting in the deaths of a family of four.

The family was traveling in a private vehicle when the driver stopped to pick up a relative at Berger Roundabout in Wuse, which reportedly angered roadside touts.

The touts confronted the driver for allegedly breaking their “rules,” and the situation escalated when one of them forced his way into the car and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a bridge pillar.

The suspected roadside touts allegedly started chasing the family’s car after the driver stopped to pick up a relative, which they deemed a breach of their unofficial rules.

A man, his wife, and their two children died instantly due to the impact.

Enraged residents chased down the touts, lynching at least one, with some reports indicating up to three were killed and set ablaze.

As of press time, the police had not released an official statement regarding the incident. Police officers from the Mabushi Division arrived at the scene, rescuing two injured suspects and transporting them to the National Hospital for emergency care.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding action against the activities of touts in the area.

Some residents have called on the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to intervene and ban AMAC touts from operating in Abuja, citing repeated incidents of harassment and violence.

