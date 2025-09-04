South South, South East gear up for highlife legendary concert, awards in Rivers

L-R… Obi Cubana, President of World ICON Entertainment Platform, Amb. Nwagbo Barnabas and Comedian Angel D’ Laff during the unveiling of the project in Port Harcourt.

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

All is now set for the much-anticipated South South and South East Highlife Legendary Concert and Awards programme, organised by World ICON Enter10ment platform.

President of the World ICON Enter10ment Platform, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Belburge International Limited (Customs Bonded Terminal), Amb. Dr. Nwagbo Eberechukwu Barnabas told journalists on Thursday that the event will hold on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the EUI Event Centre, GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Amb. Barnabas disclosed that renowned philanthropist, entrepreneur and Chairman of the Cubana Group of Companies, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, alongside top dignitaries from the oil-rich Rivers State, South South, South East, Nigeria and beyond, will be gracing the event.

Barnabas who is also the CEO of Roseluxe Hotel Limited, and Irish Homes Limited (a real estate firm), said the event promises to bring together icons and enthusiasts of the genre, providing a platform for recognition and celebration.

He said the event also aims to honour outstanding contributions to the genre, with a star-studded ceremony that promises to be an unforgettable experience.

According to him, top artistes and entertainers, including KO Baba, Akpan Okon, Umu Obiligbo, Wizard Chan, Angel D’ Laff, Mudiaga, Ojete TV, SoulPlusMusic, Big6 Band, Dreams Band, etc.. and other music veterans are among stars already lined up for the event.

He added that highlife legendary music icons such as Sir Fubara Orutugu, Victor Uwaifo, Chief Steven Osita Osadebe, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, Madam Theresa Onuora, Rex Lawson, Celestine Ukwu, Chief Bright Chimezie, Jack West, Chief Barrister Smooth, Oriental Brothers International Live Band, and Chief Paulson Kalu, would be honoured at the event.

Dr. Banny, as he is popularly known, a recipient of the coveted ECOWAS Youth Ambassador Award, Distinguished African Youth Role Model and African Under-40 CEO Awards, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing it’s potential to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of highlife music in Nigeria through the World ICON Enter10ment Platform.

He said, “The South East & South South Highlife Legendary Concert and Award 2025 is more than a show — it will be a night of history, honour, gratitude, and cultural pride, a night of music and entertainment at its finest, with performances by top Nigerian artistes and 4 powerful live bands.

“This Friday, get ready for a burst of emotions – nostalgia, joy, laughter, and maybe even a tear or two, as Port Harcourt becomes the stage where 12 powerful legends whose music built the foundation of highlife are remembered, honoured, and celebrated.

“We’ll revive their magic through live performances, comedy, and unforgettable moments. You don’t want to miss this historic event,” he said.

“This development is expected to generate significant buzz and anticipation among music fans and industry stakeholders.

With our vision, this event is poised to make a lasting impact on Nigeria’s music scene,” he added.

