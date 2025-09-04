Police confirm 10 persons dead, 10 injured in Enugu auto accidents

.Dangote truck not involved – Mgt

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has confirmed that multiple accidents in the state claimed 10 lives on Wednesday.

Recall that a video went viral earlier in the day of an accident at Four Corner Junction in Enugu State, which reportedly claimed an entire family and others.

But in a statement issued by SP Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, he confirmed that 10 persons died in two separate accidents in the State.

Ndukwe said the command “regrets to inform the public of two separate but tragic fatal road accidents that occurred today, 3rd September 2025, along the Ozalla/4-Corner axis of the dual-carriage Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway. The crashes claimed ten lives and left ten others hospitalized.”

According to him, ”The first incident, a multiple-vehicle crash, happened at about 9 a.m. on the Enugu inward-bound lane. A Howo truck, inscribed Visco Investment Global and laden with bags of white cement, was en route Abuja from Aba, Abia State, when it collided with a Toyota Corolla car that was attempting to overtake another truck on the same route.

“A Foton bus and a Daihatsu Hijet mini bus, both driving one-way, were also caught in the collision. Sadly, the truck head and the Toyota Corolla car went up in flames, with five occupants of the car burning to death. A passenger in the mini bus was equally confirmed dead by the attending medical doctor.”

He further disclosed that “at about 3 p.m. on the same road, another fatal crash occurred. This time, it involved a Sino truck belonging to Global Investment and a tricycle.

“The truck, laden with cement and driving one-way from Garriki Enugu to Nenwe in Aninri LGA, on the same Enugu inward-bound lane, rammed into the tricycle, leading to the death of its four occupants. They were rushed to the hospital but later confirmed dead.

“Ten other persons, injured in the separate crashes, are currently receiving medical attention”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, while mourning the tragic loss of lives and commiserating with the families of the deceased, directed the State Motor Traffic Department to carry out a diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accidents.

The CP described the crashes as avoidable and strongly cautioned drivers to exercise utmost care, “especially during these Ember Months, when road traffic usually increases and accidents are more frequent.”

He reminded motorists that no journey is worth the loss of lives, urging them to shun recklessness, obey traffic rules, and prioritize safety over speed to prevent further tragedies

.Dangote Truck not involved in Enugu accident -Mgt

Similarly, the Management of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), says the truck involved in the accident in Enugu State is not owned by the Dangote Group.

Dangote Group in a statement Wednesday evening said investigations have revealed that the vehicle belongs to Visco Investment Global Limited, a third-party operator.

“We are actively engaging with the appropriate agencies to determine why the truck in question was bearing our logo, despite not being part of our fleet.

“Moving forward, increased scrutiny will be applied to the unauthorised use of our brand identity, particularly the misuse of our logo on vehicles not affiliated with the Group.

“While it is our policy not to comment publicly on individual cases, we are compelled to address the increasing spread of misinformation by attributing such incidents to the Dangote Group without any substantiated evidence.

“We urge the public and media to refrain from circulating unverified claims.

“We remain committed to cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and urge that those tasked with investigating incidents of this nature be allowed to carry out their responsibilities without undue interference.

“We categorically reject any attempt to exploit such tragedies for malicious or financial gain.

“The Dangote Group remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility, safety, and integrity in all our operations,” the statement said.

The truck, said to be owned by Visco Investment Global Limited, was said to have killed two members of a family in Enugu on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Four Corners, on Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

