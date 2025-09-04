Nigeria @ 65: Island Club set to honour Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Gowon

As part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Island Club is to honour its Grand Patron, President Bola Tinubu and former Presidents, General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who have served as the Club’s Grand Patrons.

Also, former Minister of Power, Works & Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, eminent diplomat and scholar, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, University of Lagos, Chief Wole Olanipekun are among distinguished Nigerians expected to grace the lecture and awards ceremony.

The keynote address will be delivered by a renowned Pan-Africanist, legal luminary, and globally respected thought leader, Professor Patrick Lumumba.

In a release signed by the General Secretary of the Club, Aare Ayodele Bankole, KCOP, the event is scheduled for Thursday, 2nd October 2025, at Peacock Hall, Island Club, Lagos.

The lecture is themed, “Nigeria and the African Reawakening: The Giant That Must Not Sleep.”

Bankole said, “As Nigeria marks her 65th Independence Anniversary, Island Club, Nigeria’s premier social club and custodian of national dialogue since 1943, proudly announces the Nigeria @ 65 Independence Lecture & Awards Night, scheduled for Thursday, 2nd October 2025, at the historic Peacock Hall, Island Club, Lagos.

“The lecture will examine Nigeria’s historic journey from colonial subjugation to statehood, and critically engage her central role in Africa’s political and economic resurgence within the global order.

“The deliberations will be professionally documented and synthesised by Professor Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), who will serve as Rapporteur.

“The evening will culminate in a prestigious Awards Ceremony, dedicated exclusively to honouring the current Grand Patron of Island Club, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Club’s Past Grand Patrons who also served as Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR; and Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR.

“The 2025 Independence Lecture & Awards Night will convene statesmen, policymakers, captains of industry, diplomats, and eminent citizens in a distinguished assembly dedicated to Nigeria’s growth and Africa’s rebirth. Attendance is strictly by invitation.

“For over eight decades, Island Club has remained a beacon of unity, dialogue, and civic engagement. With this 2025 edition, the Club once again reaffirms its enduring role in shaping Nigeria’s future and Africa’s place in the world.”

