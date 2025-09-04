‎Lucky winners smile home with cash prizes in Glo’s Jolly Cash Awards Kedor

Several lucky Nigerians on Monday received huge cash prizes in Globacom’s Jolly Product Cash Award presentation ceremonies held simultaneously in different cities across the country. The events featured winners from different categories: Jolly Life lottery, Jolly Wheel, Jolly Win, and Jolly Trivia.

The star prize of ₦1 million went to Sunday Efenure, a 69-year-old technician from Edo State who won through the Jolly Wheel promo. Efenure, who received his cheque in Lagos, confessed that he almost ignored the news of his win, fearing it was a scam. “With the rate of scams in the country, I didn’t believe it at first. My wife encouraged me, and I even sent my son to verify before I decided to attend. I thank Glo for this life-changing gift,” he said.

Also smiling home with ₦500,000 each were Taiwo Oni, a 39-year-old Ibadan resident who won in the Jolly Life promo in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Esther Clifford in Abuja who was rewarded under Jolly Win. Taiwo’s twin brother, Kehinde, captured the mood when he exclaimed in Yoruba, “E chop am o!” in celebration of his brother’s fortune which also prompted him to purchase a Glo sim for himself to play the Jolly games with the aim of winning as well.

In Warri, Delta State, Christopher Onajobhe received ₦200,000 won in the Jolly Win category, while Denem Usman Maji from Nasarawa, Godwin Udanna from Onitsha, Anambra State, and Ijeoma Anogwa from Enugu each won cash prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦200,000 in the Jolly Wheel category.

Addressing the winners in Lagos, Mr. Mojeed Aluko of Globacom’s Value Added Services (VAS) Department congratulated them and urged other subscribers to continue participating in the Jolly promos Nigerians to participate in the Jolly promos by dialling *13199# on their Glo lines and following the menu prompt to join the list of winners, describing them as avenues to combine entertainment with empowerment.

Globacom’s partner on the project, Tetragrammaton International, represented by Tolulope Aminu, also commended the winners and encouraged Glo subscribers to “keep playing and spreading the word so others can benefit too.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2