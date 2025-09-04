Lagos govt raises the alarm on coastlines as 10,625 cubic meters dredged daily

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Worried by illegal dredging ravaging the Lagos coastlines, the State Government has raised the alarm over the menace, noting that 10,625 cubic meters of illegal dredging is done daily on the lagoon.

To address the problem, the State government intensified preparations for the forthcoming maiden Lagos State Waterfront Summit, scheduled to hold on Thursday, 11th September 2025, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Dayo Bush Alebiosu, underscored the urgency of addressing the challenges threatening the state’s lagoon and waterfronts.

The Commissioner explained that the summit, themed “Pressure on the Lagoon: The Lagos Experience,” is designed to spotlight the increasing pressures on Lagos’ lagoon, stimulate informed conversations, and generate sustainable solutions.

Hon. Alebiosu revealed that coastal erosion has already swept away some Lagos coastal communities, including Idotun Village in Ibeju-Lekki, displacing families and destroying livelihoods.

He noted that this challenge is not unique to Lagos alone, citing Keta Municipality in Ghana as another West African coastal area currently battling similar devastating erosion.

“Coastal erosion is a regional problem with global implications. Lagos must take urgent steps to safeguard its communities, infrastructure, and economy,” Alebiosu stated.

He added that the State Government has initiated collaboration with the Netherlands, a country renowned for its expertise in coastal and water management, to find lasting and innovative solutions.

On the issue of illegal dredging, Hon. Alebiosu disclosed that about 10,625 cubic metres of sand are dredged daily in Lagos, warning that unchecked activities could destabilize the ecosystem, damage aquatic habitats, and endanger waterfront settlements.

“To counter this, he said the Ministry is working on a comprehensive bathymetric and hydrographic survey to determine over-dredged and under-dredged areas, with locations such as Ibeshe already identified as heavily impacted by illegal dredging activities,” the Commissioner stated.

Beyond tackling challenges, the Commissioner emphasized the importance of harnessing the vast economic and social potential of the lagoon.

He explained that the lagoon, if properly managed, can serve as a hub for transportation, tourism, fisheries, and trade, creating jobs and boosting livelihoods for Lagosians.

Hon. Alebiosu stressed that these pressing realities necessitated the invitation of experts and professionals across multiple fields to the forthcoming summit.

According to him, the experts’ insights and recommendations will be valuable in charting practical solutions to salvage, restore, and sustainably manage the lagoon.

“The lagoon is not just a body of water; it is our heritage, our economy, and our future. This summit is a call to action for Lagosians, experts, and stakeholders to work together in protecting it before it is too late,” Alebiosu declared.

He concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to preserving the state’s waterfronts, noting that the summit would mark a turning point in Lagos’ approach to waterfront management.

