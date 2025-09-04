Gov. Mbah lauds NCoS for implementing viable, talented discovery reformations

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has lauded the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for implementing viable and talent discovery corrections and reformations to make inmates resourceful after confinement.

Mbah said this on Wednesday in Enugu while kicking off the final match of the month-long Inter-Hostel Football Competition Among Inmates in Enugu Custodial Centre.

Represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Emeka Ajogwu, the governor commended the NCoS for the cleanliness and discipline within the custodial centres in the state.

He said, “The state government will continue to support the NCoS in its mandate to ensure that those within the custodial centres turn out better and add value to themselves and the society.

“We will continue to assist to ensure that inmates are supported and for them to know that we are correcting them in love and putting them back on track and not using confinement as a punishment.”

The governor appreciated NCoS Command in the state and Enugu Custodial Centre for organising the football competition, adding, “Sports, especially football, is the right direction to follow to bring out the useful talents in them.”

Earlier, the Controller-General (C-G) of NCoS, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, noted the NCoS would continue to support activities meant to develop inmates’ innate talents in its reform programmes and activities.

Represented by the Zonal Coordinator of NCoS Zone M, Enugu, Mrs Prisca Oku, the C-G noted that the NCoS was focused in active engagement of inmates in productive ventures meant to give them an edge when they leave custodial centres.

“Sports, especially football, is one aspect the NCoS is exploiting and we believe that our custodial centres have football talents waiting to be discovered and nurtured into national and international stardom,” he said.

Collaborating, the Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr Valins Obizue, lauded the C-G of NCoS for approving and supporting the competition meant to discover football talents for the state and country.

Obizue, who is the Controller of NCoS Enugu State Command, urged the government, corporate organisations and philanthropists to continue to support the NCoS to ensure that its programmes and activities continue to succeed in the state.

“I must thank all those who support the competition and many who made out time to come and watch the final match today,” he said.

The Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC) in-charge of Enugu Custodial Centre, Mr Sunday Igwe, thanked the Management of Ranger International FC for providing name-branded jerseys for the two teams that played in the finals.

“I believe that football talents discovered today will be incorporated into playing for clubs in the national league. Players should keep it up as all teams that participated in the competition are winners,” he added.

In the final match, IDR Team defeated Asylum Team 1 – 0; while M Ward Team won the third-place match after weeks of round-robbing fixtures involving eight hostel teams.

