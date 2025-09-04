“From Faith to Stage: Orimolade the Musical Illuminates  Cherubim, Seraphim Legacy”

Lagos has just experienced a major theatrical spectacle, as Orimolade The Musical. The play, written and directed by UK-based filmmaker and stage director Folar Asade, brings to life the story of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church worldwide, tracing its spiritual roots and cultural impact.

The director, Folar Asade, revealed that ORIMOLADE The musical is a deeply personal project inspired by his late father, who was a devoted member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church. “My father was a Cherubim and Seraphim member! The name “Mose Orimolade” came as a result of my father that I lost last year because my father’s name was Olorunfunmi Mose Asade and coincidentally found out on this project that I was born on the Cherubim and Seraphim Day worldwide and I have almost never been a member of this sect. Also, this inspiration was gotten from a spiritual message given to me by a friend to tell the C&S story 5 years ago” Folar Asade said.

“Orimolade is a spiritual assignee of God to establish the Cherubim and seraphim church. where it means what God doesn’t assign wouldn’t happen and if it happens, it would not last for 100years. When the message came, I wasn’t in Nigeria, I had to fly down to materialize it this year. The story opened me to a lot of things, especially Unity, and the studying is very spiritual — a move ordained by God.”

Bringing Orimolade to the stage has been no small feat. Asade explained that significant investment went into casting and production design in order to ensure the highest quality. “On the casting, we had a lot of spending, and we brought many characters such as Afis Ayetoro (Simply Saka), Uncle Waka, Olarotimi Fakunle, Agnes BADa (Sista Agnes), Motunde Sogunle and others. All the artists have so far worked with me with love and passion since the advent of this production, from the singers and the performers and all other cast of this play,” he shared.

As ORIMOLADE The Musical was staged, some actors and actresses in the film were present to showcase their performances on stage, members and well-wishers from Cherubim & Seraphim were present, among others was Rev Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi who talks about Unity and Purity behind Cherubim & Seraphim

More than just a stage play, Orimolade The Musical represents a growing shift in the Nigerian entertainment landscape. It stands as a testament to the deepening quality of productions emerging from Nollywood and Nigeria’s theatre scene, and it is also one of the very few musicals to be staged this year. By combining strong storytelling, live music, and spiritual depth, the production raises the bar for Nigerian stage performances, cementing the country’s reputation as a hub for diverse and innovative artistic expression.

Unlike conventional musicals, Orimolade promises to be a spiritual journey. The production explores themes of faith, divine purpose, and resilience, echoing the values that gave birth to one of Nigeria’s most influential indigenous churches.

Already, excitement is growing among theatre lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the Cherubim and Seraphim community. With its rich combination of history, music, and spirituality, Orimolade: The Musical is being touted as one of the standout productions and the TIM STUDIOS production team is working tirelessly to go to the Nigerian Movie cinema with this masterpiece.

