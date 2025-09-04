Equatorial Guinea President to Join Global energy Leaders at AEInvest 2025 in New York

The President of Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, has confirmed that he will join other African Presidents, global energy leaders and investors at the inaugural Africa Energy Investment Summit (AEInvest 2025), taking place in New York on September 25, 2025. He becomes the latest African President to confirm his attendance.

Equatorial Guinea, as a founding member of APPO and one of Africa’s key oil and gas producers, will play an active role in advancing the summit’s objectives. President Obiang’s participation underscores the country’s leadership in mobilizing investments that will transform Africa’s energy infrastructure, create jobs, and drive innovation.

Hosted under the auspices of the Africa Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), AEInvest 2025 will convene global investors, policymakers, and energy leaders to unlock critical capital flows for Africa’s energy sector. This high-profile summit is set to position Africa at the forefront of global energy investment discussions, fostering new partnerships and accelerating sustainable development across the continent.

“Africa stands at a decisive moment in its energy journey. AEInvest 2025 represents an unparalleled platform to showcase our continent’s vast energy potential, attract vital capital, and promote sustainable growth”, said Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO.

“APPO is proud of Equatorial Guinea and other member states’ support in this transformative effort to align Africa’s energy ambitions with global investment opportunities”, Ibrahim added.

The Africa Energy Investment Summit comes at a time when the global energy landscape is rapidly evolving. With its immense natural resources, Africa has a unique opportunity to strengthen energy security, expand infrastructure, and champion the transition to sustainable solutions.

“We are creating a historic platform to channel capital, innovation, and partnerships into Africa’s energy sector. This summit is not just about investment; it is about unlocking Africa’s full potential to drive sustainable growth and opportunity for generations to come,” said Dr. James Shindi, Chief Executive Officer, Brevity Anderson, the event producers.

The summit will feature opening keynote addresses from African Heads of State, UN representatives, and energy leaders. There will also be panel discussions on investment opportunities, regulatory reforms, successful energy models and the event will be rounded up with strategic networking sessions between African governments, U.S. financial institutions, and global energy companies.

By convening at the heart of the global financial ecosystem in New York, AEInvest 2025 aims to unlock untapped capital from Wall Street and other financial centers, strengthen investor confidence in Africa’s energy sector and promote technology transfer, job creation, and sustainable growth.

The Africa Energy Investment Summit (AEInvest 2025) is the first of its kind dedicated to attracting significant international investment into Africa’s energy sector. Organized by APPO, the summit will coincide with the 80th UN General Assembly, ensuring maximum global engagement and visibility.