CSOs, NYCN unveil State of Nigeria youth report, before reps c’ttee

Two notable Civil Society Organizations, Actionaid International and Plan International, in conjunction with the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, have unveiled the State of the Nigerian Youth Report before the House of Representatives Committee on Youths in Parliament.

This happened as the House Committee organized a Dialogue with the youth group with the theme: ‘Youths at the Centre: Shaping Inclusive Governance and National Development in Nigeria’ at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The event held in commemoration of the International Day of the Youth, held annually on August 12 globally,y was rescheduled by the NYCN and the CSOs to Thursday, September 4, 2025, to enable the youths body finetune the report.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon Ayodeji Alao-Akala in a remark, said that the youths are the future of Nigeria as a country.

The lawmaker said that the House Committee has spent quality time making legislation by passing bills and motions in the House to help shape the minds of the youths towards productive ventures.

The Oyo State-born lawmaker, who told the gathering that he is a youthful member of the Nigerian parliament also said that he is so passionate about youth-friendly legislation.

He further stated that the nation’s policy makers and other relevant agencies have a responsibility to make sure that the children of next generation do not suffer what their parents suffered as Nigerians.

The Country Director Plan International Nigeria Mr Charles Nsue, represented by Ms Helen Idong, said that youths are agents of change who need to be included in the centre of planning for national development.

She said that there is need to ensure that the creativity and other potentials of Nigerian Youths are properly harnessed, adding that the youths have always been an important part of the history of the nation

The Dialogue highlighted the major challenges faced by the youths in Nigeria and the need to formulate the necessary policy framework to address issues such as unemployment, high cost of living, insecurity, lack of quality education and lack of access to capital, among others.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the State of the Nigerian Youths Report by Jonathan Abakpa of the NYCN and panel discussions on the report.

