September 4, 2025
Briefing Journalist on forthcoming 11th WAAPAC Annual Conference, General Assembly held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo028

L—R …Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Bamidele Salam, Deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Jeremiah Umaru, members of the Committee, Hon Olatunji Akimosi and  Hon Etteh Ekpolupm briefing Journalist on the forthcoming 11th West African Association of Public Accounts Committee [WAAPAC] their Annual Conference and General Assembly,  held at the National Assembly in Abuja .

L—R… Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon Bamidele Salam, Deputy Chairman House Committee, Hon Jeremiah Umaru and member of the Committee, Hon Olatunji Akimosi,  briefing Journalist on forthcoming 11th West African Association of Public Accounts Committee [WAAPAC] their Annual Conference and General Assembly,  held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

