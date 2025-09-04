Abuja’s Durumi District to be demolished, as FCTA revokes all park licenses in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revoked all park licenses in Abuja, instructing operators to resubmit their documents for thorough review and potential reallocation.

This decision, announced by Mukhtar Galadima, Director of Development Control, aims to restore order and adherence to existing policies governing park operations.

The FCT Minister’s directive follows a memo from the Directors of Parks and Recreation and Lands, highlighting numerous irregularities and non-compliance issues in park management.

Many parks have deviated from their intended recreational purpose, with some operators engaging in unauthorized activities.

“There’s nothing like witch-hunting. All park allocations have been withdrawn following a series of violations, and the Minister is at liberty to do whatever he wants to do with land in the FCT, parks inclusive,” he stated.

“The FCT is a creation of law, and lawlessness will not be tolerated. The development of the city is guided by law, and every operator must comply with the terms and conditions of their allocation,” Galadima warned.

Park operators are required to resubmit their documents to the Department of Parks and Recreation for evaluation.

– Reallocation: Operators who meet the necessary conditions may be reallocated their parks.

“If they meet the terms and conditions, they can be reallocated. Owners of parks should respond to the call, submit their documents, and if they meet the requirements, they will return to their parks,” he explained”.

Galadima emphasized that operators must adhere to the terms and conditions of their allocation to avoid further action.

He revealed that the FCTA is planning to demolish the notorious Durumi district, where some individuals are hiding under the guise of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Galadima explained that a ministerial committee has been set up to review all allocations and uses of parks, with a view to restoring their original recreational purpose.

The Durumi issue is multi dimensional, but the Department of Development Control is set to demolish the location, he said.

He added that the Refugee Commission is involved, the FCT Emergency Management Agency is involved, the Police and other security agencies are involved, so all the critical stakeholders are meeting to come up with strategies on the area.

“The FCT Minister is on top of the situation to ensure security of lives and property is improved in the FCT, so residents can move freely.

“Durumi has been observed and noted as one of the black spots, problem areas where people have fears and challenges with regards to safety and security.”

The FCT Administration is working with the police and other security agencies to ensure the area’s safety and security.

Galadima assured that the administration would profile and remove criminal elements hiding in the area, improving security for residents.

