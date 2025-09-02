September 2, 2025
Trending now

Leadway Group graduates young developers to boost Nigeria’s tech talent pool

NUPRC signs historic PSC with TotalEnergies , Sapetro consortium

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 2, 2025

Fintech, digital platforms setting new standards in financial services – Keystone Bank…

NLC, other stakeholders urge FG to prioritize security, welfare of citizens

FG, TotalEnergies, Sapetro seal $10m PSC for offshore block deal

Rivers’ Sole Administrator swears in 23 newly elected LG chairmen

Army on offensive, foils multiple terrorist attacks, rescues 14 kidnapped victims in…

NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of cannabis farms in Kogi

Tinubu assures Colombia of swift implementation of all bilateral agreements

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Rivers’ Sole Administrator swears in 23 newly elected LG chairmen

by Peter Anayo0165

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state.

 

The Chairmen were sworn-in on Monday at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House in Port Harcourt, hours after they received their certificates of return from the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, at the Commission’s headquarters, along Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

 

The Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, while addressing the new chairmen at the swearing-in ceremony, urged them to work for the good of the people and the development of their LGAs.

 

The RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, had earlier presented certificates of return to the new local government chairmen after declaring them winners in the August 30 polls, where the All Progressive Congress, APC, won 20 LGAs, while PDP took 3.

 

Odey, during the brief presentation ceremony at the RSIEC office congratulated the new council chairmen for their victories. He commended Rivers electorates and all stakeholders in the state for their conduct during the elections.

 

He tasked the new chairmen to serve with humility, transparency and fidelity to the law, and ensure they run an all-inclusive governance by carrying everyone along irrespective of their political parties.

 

He urged aggrieved all candidates to accept the outcome of the elections and work with the new leaders to move their LGAs and the state forward, or seek redress in Court where they refused.

 

Speaking on behalf of the new chairmen, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City local government, Allwell Ihundah of the PDP, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his role in restoring democracy in Rivers State.

 

He assured that they will prioritize human and infrastructural development in their respective areas.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

LG autonomy, state police are pivotal transformation, says Osifeso

Bisiriyu Olaoye

APC chieftain urges Tinubu, security agencies to target those funding insecurity

Peter Anayo

2027: Coalition set to unveil mega political party spearheaded by Northern group

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO