Rivers’ Sole Administrator swears in 23 newly elected LG chairmen

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Sole Administrator, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has sworn in the newly elected council chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state.

The Chairmen were sworn-in on Monday at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House in Port Harcourt, hours after they received their certificates of return from the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, at the Commission’s headquarters, along Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

The Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, while addressing the new chairmen at the swearing-in ceremony, urged them to work for the good of the people and the development of their LGAs.

The RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, had earlier presented certificates of return to the new local government chairmen after declaring them winners in the August 30 polls, where the All Progressive Congress, APC, won 20 LGAs, while PDP took 3.

Odey, during the brief presentation ceremony at the RSIEC office congratulated the new council chairmen for their victories. He commended Rivers electorates and all stakeholders in the state for their conduct during the elections.

He tasked the new chairmen to serve with humility, transparency and fidelity to the law, and ensure they run an all-inclusive governance by carrying everyone along irrespective of their political parties.

He urged aggrieved all candidates to accept the outcome of the elections and work with the new leaders to move their LGAs and the state forward, or seek redress in Court where they refused.

Speaking on behalf of the new chairmen, the Mayor of Port Harcourt City local government, Allwell Ihundah of the PDP, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his role in restoring democracy in Rivers State.

He assured that they will prioritize human and infrastructural development in their respective areas.

