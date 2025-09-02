NUPRC signs historic PSC with TotalEnergies , Sapetro consortium

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has marked a significant milestone in the country’s oil and gas industry with the signing of a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with TotalEnergies and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Consortium.

Speaking in his opening remarks NUPRC’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, who praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold initiatives and reforms in the industry, citing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and executive orders that have catalyzed massive investment inflows, said the contract covers Petroleum Prospecting Licenses 2000 and 2001, awarded to the consortium in the 2024 Licensing Round.

Komolafe emphasized that the Licensing Round was based on a fair, transparent, and competitive bidding process, in line with Section 73 of the PIA.

“Recall, ladies and gentlemen, that the licensing round was built on a clear, transparent and competitive bidding process, in line with Section 73 of the Petroleum Industry Act. Hence, the award of these two offshore blocks, spanning about 2,000 square kilometers in prolific major data basins, is a direct product of the transparent, competitive and reform-driven framework introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act. It is also noteworthy to commend the NFBCL and contractors Total Energies and Sir Petroleum for their commitment in exploration and production activities in Nigeria”.

He explained that the Commission developed a standardized PSC template, reflecting the spirit and intent of the PIA, ensuring clarity, consistency, and fairness for the industry; emphasizing that the PSC sets out clear terms and conditions, including the payment of a signature bonus and production bonuses tied to commercial milestones.

With a defined minimum work programme, with the requirement to provide guarantees to assure performance; with Clear rules on cost recovery and profit oil sharing between the Federation and Contractors, in line with the fiscal provisions of the PIA and applicable laws, he said.

Komolafe reaffirmed that three Provisions for the treatment of associated and non-associated gas, to ensure optimal utilization, reduced flaring, and alignment with Nigeria’s gas commercialization agenda.

“This PSC signals the start of a committed work program that will help us, as a nation, to unlock the entire geological potential of our deep water, expand our reserves, boost production and strengthen Nigeria’s energy resources. It is also an affirmation of our broader vision to make Nigeria the primary destination for upstream investment in Africa. Ladies and gentlemen, the Commission working hand-in-hand with the stakeholders, especially NFBC Ltd.”

“as the concessionaire, I devoted significant time and expertise to develop a new, standardized PSC template. This template reflects the spirit and intent of the Petroleum Industry Act, ensuring clarity, consistency and fairness for the entire industry. Importantly, the PSC sets out clear targets and conditions to guide this partnership”.

“These include the payment of the signature bonus as stipulated in the licensing rule and production bonuses tied to commercial milestones, ensuring value to the organization. Two, a defined minimum work program with the requirement to provide guarantees to ensure performance. Also, clear rules of cost recovery and promissory sharing betweean the presentation and contractors, in line with the fiscal provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act and applicable laws”.

“Fourth, the payment of royalties and taxes and strict compliance with proposed community development obligations under the Petroleum Act. Fifth, provisions for the treatment of associated and non-associated gas to ensure optimal utilization, reducing flaring and alarming Nigeria’s gas flare commercialization agenda. And finally, obligations relating to decommissioning and abandonment of environmental remediation funds to ensure environmental protection, transparency and accountability”.

Engr. Komolafe expressed confidence in TotalEnergies and Sapetro to fulfill their obligations, citing the importance of operational excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

“Ladies and gentlemen, together these terms provide certainty for investors, fairness for the Federation and clarity for all parties. We have implicit confidence in Total Energy’s partners to complete these terms within allowed windows for mutual benefits to the Nigeria Federation and Total as a corporate entity. Of course, this journey was not without challenges”.

“Attracting investors to the 2024 licensing round was not easy. But with the approval of Mr. President, the Commission adopted a pragmatic solution, introducing minimum signature bonuses as a consideration for asset aborts. This approach aligns Nigeria with international best practices, where countries like Thailand, Israel, Guyana and Brazil have moved away from heavy front-loaded bonuses towards minimum or no signature bonuses to attract investment”.

The Commission urged the companies to deepen local content, create quality jobs, empower Nigerian businesses, and develop and produce the asset in line with decarbonization principles.

“We further urge you to deepen local content, create quality jobs, empower Nigerian businesses, develop and produce the asset in line with decarbonisation principles, and uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship. Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, as the regulator, we remain steadfast in our mandate to enable, promote and regulate the Nigerian Upstream Oil and Gas sector in a transparent and accountable manner. We will continue to provide a level playing field, reduce uncertainty and foster ease of doing business”.

Permite me to conclude by stating that the successful execution of this PLC in alignment with the principles of the Petroleum Industry Act reaffirms that Nigeria is open for business, ready for investment and committed to leadership in the global energy space. Congratulations to us all as an industry and thank you for being part of this historic moment”, he said.

Engr. Komolafe reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enabling, promoting, and regulating the Nigerian upstream oil and gas sector in a transparent and accountable manner, stating that the Commission will continue to provide a level playing field, reduce uncertainty, and foster ease of doing business; Komolafe assured

Engr. Komolafe concluded that the successful execution of the PSC reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to leadership in the global energy space, welcoming investors and promoting transparency and accountability.

On his part, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, hailed the signing of a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with TotalEnergies and South Atlantic Petroleum (Sapetro) Consortium as a major milestone in the country’s oil and gas industry.

The contract covers Petroleum Prospecting Licenses 2000 and 2001, awarded to the consortium in the 2024 Licensing Round.

Ojulari stated that the PSC is unique in many respects, covering both crude oil and natural gas, with robust gas terms, including a profit gas split that incentivizes monetization of non-associated gas.

The PSC , he said has robust fiscal terms, including a signature bonus of $10 million, production bonuses, and a profit oil split based on cumulative production.

The NNPC Chief Executive emphasized the Commission’s commitment to implementing the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). NNPC Limited acts as a concessionaire on behalf of the Federation, focusing on ensuring that the PSC is executed in a manner that maximizes benefits for the country.

The PSC is a significant milestone in deep water exploration, with the potential to unlock new reserves and boost production, Ojulari expressed.

The NNPC Chief Executive expressed hope that TotalEnergies and Sapetro would deliver on their obligations, citing the incentives built into the PSC to ensure performance.

“The PSC is expected to attract significant investment, contributing to Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth.

Ojulari thanked the NUPRC leadership, TotalEnergies, and Sapetro for their collaboration and commitment to the PSC; stating that the NNPC Limited looks forward to working with the NUPRC and other stakeholders to achieve the country’s energy ambitions, including increasing production to 3 million barrels per day and attracting additional investment of $60 billion by 2030.

“I also want to say special, you know, thanks to the total leadership and as well as the federal leadership for taking the bold step to reopen the deep water exploration space. I’m hoping you, like the CC said, we’ll be looking at the next, you know, sessions of rounds of these and going to 3,000 meters of water ramp. You know what we’re doing in other parts of the world”.

“So just let’s keep that in view. So the deep production sharing contract in 2000, OPL, PPL 2000 and 2001 offshore Nigeria is amongst the NNPC’s key focus areas as a concession acting on behalf of the federation. And of course, together with Total Energy and Petro, PSE developed in compliance with Section 95 of the PIA and Regulation 23-1 of the Petroleum Licensing Round Regulation 2022”.

“As a critical requirement for the license award process and one of the conditions for the grant of license by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources. Again, thank you TCE for the great leadership in driving this process. For us as NNPC, our focus as a concession model on behalf of the federal government is to focus on the PSE and CC as highlighted”.

TotalEnergies and Sapetro Consortium celebrated the signing of a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Nigerian government, marking a significant milestone in the country’s oil and gas industry. The contract covers Petroleum Prospecting Licenses 2000 and 2001, awarded to the consortium in the 2024 Licensing Round.

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies, Mr Mathieu Bouyer, stated that the PSC signing marks the formal beginning of a new chapter in value creation in Nigeria’s upstream sector.

Bouyoer hinted that the blocks are aligned with TotalEnergies’ exploration strategy, focused on strengthening its portfolio with drill-ready, high-impact prospects.

TotalEnergies has been present in Nigeria for over 60 years, employing over 1,800 people and contributing significantly to the country’s energy production, he said.

The Total Energy MD said the company has an extensive downstream network with over 500 service stations.The PSC signing reaffirms TotalEnergies’ partnership with Nigeria and its confidence in the country’s leadership, resources, people, and

“TotalEnergies is eager to progress swiftly and responsibly with the implementation of the agreed work programme for the blocks.

The company is actively progressing towards drilling its first well on the blocks in the shortest possible timeframe.

The consortium is determined to deliver results that will benefit all stakeholders, reinforcing Nigeria’s content-creating jobs and generating value for the country and its people.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2