Leadway Group graduates young developers to boost Nigeria’s tech talent pool

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial services groups, has announced the successful graduation of 33 young developers from its tech programme, an intensive 13-month training designed to build next-generation experts in Frontend, Backend Programming, and Data Analytics.

Fully sponsored by Leadway, reflects its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and its strategic investment in nurturing Nigeria’s future technology leaders.

The graduation ceremony, held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Kaduna, marked a significant milestone for the participants, who received world-class training, mentorship, and hands-on industry experience, equipping them with the skills to thrive in Nigeria’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Kunbi Adeoti, Chief People Experience Officer, Leadway Group, noted: “At Leadway, we believe that empowering young people with the right skills is one of the most powerful investments we can make in Nigeria’s future. The programme goes beyond training developers; it is about nurturing problem-solvers who will create solutions for businesses, communities, and the wider economy. We are proud to have supported this cohort of young professionals and remain committed to creating more opportunities for youth empowerment across the country.”

Also speaking on this, Celestina Okere, Head, Learning and Development, Leadway Group highlighted the role of training in bridging Nigeria’s digital gap. “Technology is redefining every industry, and our ability to stay competitive depends on how well we adapt. This initiative is a strategic investment in talent and innovation, equipping participants with in-demand technical skills and hands-on experience. We are keen on narrowing the digital skills gap, fostering a new generation of tech-driven innovators who will shape the future of our business and the seconomy.”

The successful execution of this program reinforces the Group’s reputation as a partner in nation-building, while demonstrating its commitment to building a workforce that is future-ready, resilient, and capable of leveraging technology for inclusive growth.