Fintech, digital platforms setting new standards in financial services – Keystone Bank Chairman

…charges new CIBN inductees on innovative, ethical banking

BLESSING TAIWO

Chairman of Keystone Bank Limited, Lady Ada Chukwudozie says breakthroughs in technology are transforming the way financial services are delivered.

Chukwudozie spoke during the 2025 Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Chartered Banker Induction and Prize Awards Day held in Lagos at the weekend.

Stressing the need to harness technology in the financial sector, she pointed out that Fintech and digital platforms are setting new standards and customers now demand faster, simpler, and safer solutions.

The bank executive urged the newly inducted bankers to be innovative without compromising the ethical standards of the profession.

“These realities bring us back to the importance of today’s theme: The Smart Banker’s Compass: Innovate, Adapt and Solve Like a Pro.

“The banker of the future must innovate, must adapt, and above all, must remain ethical. While technology is important, it is integrity that sustains confidence. Profit without integrity is destructive and progress without trust is unsustainable.

Esteemed inductees, your presence here today is evidence of your resilience, discipline, and determination.

“It is a call to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics. It is an invitation to prove, day after day, that trust is the real currency of banking. Keep in mind, banking is not only about figures or profit. It is about people.

“It is about enabling small businesses to grow, helping families achieve their dreams and ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in accessing financial services,” she said.

Lady Chukwudozie commended the leadership of CIBN and extolled the institute’s longstanding role in promoting professionalism, ethical conduct and excellence within the Nigerian banking industry.

Speaking on some of the programmes of the bank in support of the institute, she said, “at Keystone Bank, we firmly believe that the sustainability of our industry depends on deliberate human capacity development. It is for this reason that our Learning Academy is fully accredited by the CIBN as a training centre of excellence.

“In keeping with the institution’s standards, we run training programmes for both fresh graduates and experienced staff, equipping them to excel in today’s dynamic industry. We also invest in their professional growth by covering CIBN examination registration fees and offering interest-free support loans for staff.

“Furthermore, the Bank actively participates in open training programmes by the CIBN across subject areas of banking practice and has a standing policy to register all AGMs and above as honorary members of the Institute.

“These efforts reflect our commitment to continuous learning and professional growth, and I am especially proud that 14 members of our staff are among today’s inductees.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2