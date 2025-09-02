Army on offensive, foils multiple terrorist attacks, rescues 14 kidnapped victims in 24hrs

Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in different operations across the country have foiled several terror attacks and rescued 14 kidnapped victims within the last 24 hours.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that troops of 1 Brigade under Operation FANSAN YAMMA successfully rescued nine victims during a fighting patrol on Monday at Faskari in Katsina State.

He said another three victims were freed during an ambush at Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara as well as two additional victims rescued at Keana in Nasarawa State by Operation Whirl Stroke.

According to the source,all rescued persons have since been reunited with their families or handed over to relevant authorities.

The source also disclosed that troops apprehended six suspected logistics suppliers to the Lakurawa terrorist group in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

“Another three impostors dressed in police and forest guard uniforms were apprehended in Taraba.

“Similarly, in the Niger Delta, troops intercepted illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, arresting two suspects, while another two armed men were nabbed with locally fabricated weapons in Delta.

“Troops also recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles, identity cards, petroleum products, explosives, IED-making materials, and cash running into ₦193,000.

“The army, in collaboration with the Police, DSS, NSCDC and vigilantes, have intensified patrols, clearance and offensive operations to deny terrorists and criminal elements freedom of action across all theatres,” the source told NAN.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2